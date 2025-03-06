Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Denies Suicide Attempt; Clarifies Accidental Overdose On Sleeping Pills

Hyderabad: Popular playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar, who was found unconscious at her residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday, has denied reports of a suicide attempt. The acclaimed singer clarified that she accidentally overdosed on insomnia medication due to stress caused by a disagreement with her daughter over her education.

According to the KPHB police, Kalpana and her husband have been residing in Nizampet for the past five years. On March 3, she had an argument with her daughter, Daya Prasad, about her education when she was in Ernakulam. Kalpana reportedly wanted her daughter to continue her studies in Hyderabad, but Daya had other plans, leading to tension between them.

Kalpana had just returned from Ernakulam on March 4 and struggled to sleep that night. In her statement to the Telangana Police, she explained that she initially took eight sleeping pills but remained awake. In a desperate attempt to rest, she consumed 10 more tablets, which led to her losing consciousness. "I don’t remember what happened after that," she told the police.

Her husband, Prasad, became concerned when she did not answer his phone calls and alerted the colony welfare association. The welfare members, in turn, informed the police, who broke open the door to find Kalpana unconscious in her bedroom. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she regained consciousness and assured authorities that no one else was involved in the incident.

Addressing the media, Kalpana's daughter, Daya Prasad, also dismissed rumours of a suicide attempt. She confirmed that her mother has been suffering from insomnia and takes medication as prescribed by doctors. "My mother, who is suffering from insomnia, is taking pills as per the doctor's advice. She fell ill due to taking too much of them and did not attempt suicide," Daya clarified.

Kalpana Raghavendar, who started her singing career at the age of five, has recorded over 1,500 songs in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. She is the daughter of renowned singers TS Raghavendra and Sulochana and has worked with legendary composers and singers such as AR Rahman, MS Viswanathan, and SP Balasubrahmanyam. Trained in Carnatic music under Madurai T Srinivasan, Kalpana also holds a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) degree and is currently pursuing an MPhil.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' Helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 AM to 10 PM.