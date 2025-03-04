ETV Bharat / entertainment

Singer Kalpana Allegedly 'Attempts Suicide' In Hyderabad

Popular Telugu singer Kalpana allegedly attempted suicide at her residence. Police, alerted by the Residents' Association, broke open her door and rescued her on Tuesday.

Etv Bharat
Singer Kalpana (Etv Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 4, 2025, 11:42 PM IST

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu singer Kalpana allegedly attempted suicide at her residence here, police said on Tuesday. Police reached her house after being informed by the Residents' Association, where she stayed, and broke open the door of the house on Tuesday.

They found her in an "unconscious" state and shifted her to a hospital. Doctors treating her said she took sleeping pills, and details would be known after she regains consciousness, a police official at KPHB Police Station said.

Her condition is stated to be "out of danger", he said. The official further said the reasons behind the singer resorting to the extreme step were being verified as part of the investigation. Notable singers Sunitha and Sri Krishna visited the hospital and enquired with the doctors about Kalpana’s health condition.

Kalpana has sung numerous songs in Telugu. Among her popular tracks are "Ammadu Appachchi Nuvvantene Pichi" from the Chiranjeevi-starrer Indra and "Gongura Thota Kaada Kapu Kasha" from the Ravi Teja-starrer Venky, both of which gained immense popularity.

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu singer Kalpana allegedly attempted suicide at her residence here, police said on Tuesday. Police reached her house after being informed by the Residents' Association, where she stayed, and broke open the door of the house on Tuesday.

They found her in an "unconscious" state and shifted her to a hospital. Doctors treating her said she took sleeping pills, and details would be known after she regains consciousness, a police official at KPHB Police Station said.

Her condition is stated to be "out of danger", he said. The official further said the reasons behind the singer resorting to the extreme step were being verified as part of the investigation. Notable singers Sunitha and Sri Krishna visited the hospital and enquired with the doctors about Kalpana’s health condition.

Kalpana has sung numerous songs in Telugu. Among her popular tracks are "Ammadu Appachchi Nuvvantene Pichi" from the Chiranjeevi-starrer Indra and "Gongura Thota Kaada Kapu Kasha" from the Ravi Teja-starrer Venky, both of which gained immense popularity.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SINGER KALPANAALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTS SUICIDECONDITION STABLEKALPANA SANG SONGS IN TELUGU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.