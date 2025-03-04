Singer Kalpana Allegedly 'Attempts Suicide' In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu singer Kalpana allegedly attempted suicide at her residence here, police said on Tuesday. Police reached her house after being informed by the Residents' Association, where she stayed, and broke open the door of the house on Tuesday.

They found her in an "unconscious" state and shifted her to a hospital. Doctors treating her said she took sleeping pills, and details would be known after she regains consciousness, a police official at KPHB Police Station said.

Her condition is stated to be "out of danger", he said. The official further said the reasons behind the singer resorting to the extreme step were being verified as part of the investigation. Notable singers Sunitha and Sri Krishna visited the hospital and enquired with the doctors about Kalpana’s health condition.

Kalpana has sung numerous songs in Telugu. Among her popular tracks are "Ammadu Appachchi Nuvvantene Pichi" from the Chiranjeevi-starrer Indra and "Gongura Thota Kaada Kapu Kasha" from the Ravi Teja-starrer Venky, both of which gained immense popularity.