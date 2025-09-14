ETV Bharat / entertainment

Singer Akon's Wife Tomeka Thiam Files For Divorce Just Days Before Their 29th Wedding Anniversary

Hyderabad: Singer Akon and his longtime wife Tomeka Thiam are parting ways after nearly three decades of marriage. According to court documents obtained by a magazine, Thiam filed for divorce from the musician on Thursday, September 11, just four days before what would have been their 29th wedding anniversary.

In the filing, Thiam cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The paperwork lists the couple's official date of separation as "TBD." Together, Akon and Thiam share one child, 17-year-old daughter Journey.

As part of her request, Thiam has asked the court for joint legal custody of Journey, but she is seeking primary physical custody. The filing also allows for Akon to have visitation rights with their daughter. In addition, Thiam is asking for spousal support, while specifically requesting that the court deny any such support to Akon.

The divorce filing comes against the backdrop of Akon's previously expressed views on polygamy. The Smack That singer, who has fathered nine children, has spoken openly about his belief in the practice, saying it aligns with his African cultural roots.