Singer Akon's Wife Tomeka Thiam Files For Divorce Just Days Before Their 29th Wedding Anniversary
Singer Akon's wife Tomeka Thiam has filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, just days before their 29th anniversary.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 1:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Singer Akon and his longtime wife Tomeka Thiam are parting ways after nearly three decades of marriage. According to court documents obtained by a magazine, Thiam filed for divorce from the musician on Thursday, September 11, just four days before what would have been their 29th wedding anniversary.
In the filing, Thiam cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The paperwork lists the couple's official date of separation as "TBD." Together, Akon and Thiam share one child, 17-year-old daughter Journey.
As part of her request, Thiam has asked the court for joint legal custody of Journey, but she is seeking primary physical custody. The filing also allows for Akon to have visitation rights with their daughter. In addition, Thiam is asking for spousal support, while specifically requesting that the court deny any such support to Akon.
The divorce filing comes against the backdrop of Akon's previously expressed views on polygamy. The Smack That singer, who has fathered nine children, has spoken openly about his belief in the practice, saying it aligns with his African cultural roots.
"Polygamy is part of our culture. Absolutely," Akon told the magazine in a 2022 interview. "For me, it looks normal because it's part of our culture. We didn't go outside of our African culture when we got to the Western world. See, the flaw that the Western world made is that they created all these rules without taking nature into account."
He also shared his perspective on balancing family responsibilities with his career. "My job ain't to be doing all that extra stuff, and these holidays and recitals. While I'm taking care of my responsibility to make sure the family has a roof over their heads and food, if I have the time to do that and show love, yes, I will do that," Akon said.
"Communication allows me to be there every day. That's what my FaceTime phone is for," he added.
Neither Akon nor Thiam has publicly commented on the divorce filing.
