Singer Adnan Sami's Mother Passes Away At 77; Fans, Friends Offer Condolences

Adnan Sami mourns the passing of his mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan, at 77, sharing a heartfelt tribute. Fans and colleagues express their condolences.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Singer Adnan Sami's Mother Passes Away At 77; Fans, Friends Offer Condolences
Singer Adnan Sami's Mother Passes Away At 77 (Photo: ANI, Instagram/Adnan Sami)

Hyderabad: Singer Adnan Sami has announced the passing of his mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan, who was 77. Taking to his social media handle on Monday, Sami shared the heartbreaking news along with a photo of his mother, expressing deep sorrow. The singer, known for hits like Bhar Do Jholi Meri, Tera Chehra, and Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, penned an emotional tribute in the caption of his post.

He wrote, "It's with the greatest sadness & infinite sorrow that I announce the demise of our beloved Mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan… We are overtaken by profound grief. She was an incredible lady who shared love & joy with everyone she touched. We will miss her immensely. Kindly say a prayer for her departed soul. May Allah SWT bless our dearest Mother in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen…"

The news prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans and colleagues. Actor and VJ Mini Mathur was among the first to offer her sympathies, commenting, "I'm so, so sorry for your loss, dear Adnan, Roya, and Medina. Wishing strength to the family." Many fans also expressed their condolences in the comments section, with one writing, "My deepest and sincere condolences to you and the family." Adnan Sami’s fans and the music industry are mourning alongside him, remembering the legacy of Begum Naureen Sami Khan.

