Simpler Bride Is Going to Be Back: Sonakshi Sinha Discusses Bridal Fashion Trends as She Walks Ramp Post Wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Hyderabad: Actor Sonakshi Sinha turned showstopper for designer Dolly J during India Couture Week in Delhi. It marked her first ramp walk after her wedding to actor Zaheer Iqbal. Post the event, she talked about her wedding day and what she thought was the latest bridal fashion.

A video from the event was shared by a paparazzo on social media. Sonakshi looked stunning in a blush pink gown with lots of decoration and a high slit. She accessorised her gorgeous ensemble with heels and a cape. Walking down the ramp, the actor danced to Lovefool, which was played live at the fashion show.

Talking to a media agency, the actor on bridal fashion said, "I genuinely feel the simpler bride is going to be back. I honestly had the freedom to enjoy my wedding so much because I was so comfortable. And I was able to breathe and move around. And I didn't stress myself out. So I think a simpler but beautiful bride, that's going to be a forthcoming trend for sure."

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot at their Mumbai home in the presence of their loved ones. The wedding was an intimate affair. Talking about her wedding attire, the Dabangg actor added, "It took five minutes for both of us to choose outfits." Discussing how she dressed for her marriage, Sonakshi said: "I was very clear in my head that I wanted to wear a red sari. And I was very clear in my head that for my actual signing and the wedding, I wanted to wear my mother's sari and her jewellery, which is exactly what I did. So it was all in my head. And we just brought it to life on that day. We're very not so fussy people."

Several Bollywood celebrities attended the wedding reception held at Bastian after the civil wedding. A host of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, and Siddharth Roy Kapur, attended the celebration. Sonakshi and Zaheer decided to make their love official after dating for seven years.