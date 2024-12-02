ETV Bharat / entertainment

Silk Smitha to Return as 'Queen of the South', Biopic Announced on Screen Siren's Birth Anniversary - Watch First Glimpse

STRI Cinemas announces Silk Smitha - Queen of the South, an official biopic about the iconic actor, with Chandrika Ravi in the lead role.

Biopic on South actor Silk Smitha
Biopic on South actor Silk Smitha (Photo: Official film poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 58 minutes ago

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the legendary Silk Smitha's birthday, STRI Cinemas has officially announced a biopic titled Silk Smitha - Queen of the South. The film is set to feature the captivating journey of the iconic actor who became a cultural sensation and an unforgettable star in South Indian cinema during the 1980s and 1990s.

Silk Smitha, born as Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati on December 2, 1960, rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most celebrated and enigmatic stars of the South Indian film industry. Known for her bold roles and sensual dance numbers, she quickly rose to prominence in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and even Hindi cinema. With a career spanning 18 years, Smitha appeared in over 450 films, captivating audiences with her screen presence, especially in the 1980s when her image became synonymous with glamour.

The biopic, titled Silk Smitha – Queen of the South, will explore not only her meteoric rise to stardom but also the personal struggles and challenges she faced in an industry often criticised for exploiting female actors. The role of Silk Smitha will be portrayed by the talented Chandrika Ravi, who is expected to bring the character to life with depth and sensitivity.

Directed by Jayaram Sankaran, the film will be produced by Vijay Amirtharaj under the banner of STRI Cinemas. The project is scheduled to begin production in early 2025. with the announcement, the makers have also unveiled an exclusive teaser video, offering a glimpse into the world of Silk Smitha, giving fans a sneak peek of the powerful and complex narrative that will unfold on screen.

Silk Smitha's legacy as a trailblazer in South Indian cinema, her unforgettable performances, and the tragic end to her life at a young age, have left an indelible mark on the industry. The film promises to offer audiences an intimate portrayal of this remarkable woman who, despite her challenges, carved a niche for herself in an era where few women could attain such stardom.

Read More

  1. Divya Prabha Defends Intimate Scenes in All We Imagine as Light, Compares Self with Silk Smitha
  2. Jr NTR, Nani come out in support of Samantha and Chay; Konda Surekha retracts statement After Backlash
  3. Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Divorced after 18 Years of Marriage

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the legendary Silk Smitha's birthday, STRI Cinemas has officially announced a biopic titled Silk Smitha - Queen of the South. The film is set to feature the captivating journey of the iconic actor who became a cultural sensation and an unforgettable star in South Indian cinema during the 1980s and 1990s.

Silk Smitha, born as Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati on December 2, 1960, rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most celebrated and enigmatic stars of the South Indian film industry. Known for her bold roles and sensual dance numbers, she quickly rose to prominence in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and even Hindi cinema. With a career spanning 18 years, Smitha appeared in over 450 films, captivating audiences with her screen presence, especially in the 1980s when her image became synonymous with glamour.

The biopic, titled Silk Smitha – Queen of the South, will explore not only her meteoric rise to stardom but also the personal struggles and challenges she faced in an industry often criticised for exploiting female actors. The role of Silk Smitha will be portrayed by the talented Chandrika Ravi, who is expected to bring the character to life with depth and sensitivity.

Directed by Jayaram Sankaran, the film will be produced by Vijay Amirtharaj under the banner of STRI Cinemas. The project is scheduled to begin production in early 2025. with the announcement, the makers have also unveiled an exclusive teaser video, offering a glimpse into the world of Silk Smitha, giving fans a sneak peek of the powerful and complex narrative that will unfold on screen.

Silk Smitha's legacy as a trailblazer in South Indian cinema, her unforgettable performances, and the tragic end to her life at a young age, have left an indelible mark on the industry. The film promises to offer audiences an intimate portrayal of this remarkable woman who, despite her challenges, carved a niche for herself in an era where few women could attain such stardom.

Read More

  1. Divya Prabha Defends Intimate Scenes in All We Imagine as Light, Compares Self with Silk Smitha
  2. Jr NTR, Nani come out in support of Samantha and Chay; Konda Surekha retracts statement After Backlash
  3. Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Divorced after 18 Years of Marriage
Last Updated : 58 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SILK SMITHA BIOPICCHANDRIKA RAVISOUTH ACTOR SILK SMITHAENTERTAINMENT NEWSSILK SMITHA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.