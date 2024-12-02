Silk Smitha to Return as 'Queen of the South', Biopic Announced on Screen Siren's Birth Anniversary - Watch First Glimpse

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the legendary Silk Smitha's birthday, STRI Cinemas has officially announced a biopic titled Silk Smitha - Queen of the South. The film is set to feature the captivating journey of the iconic actor who became a cultural sensation and an unforgettable star in South Indian cinema during the 1980s and 1990s.

Silk Smitha, born as Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati on December 2, 1960, rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most celebrated and enigmatic stars of the South Indian film industry. Known for her bold roles and sensual dance numbers, she quickly rose to prominence in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and even Hindi cinema. With a career spanning 18 years, Smitha appeared in over 450 films, captivating audiences with her screen presence, especially in the 1980s when her image became synonymous with glamour.

The biopic, titled Silk Smitha – Queen of the South, will explore not only her meteoric rise to stardom but also the personal struggles and challenges she faced in an industry often criticised for exploiting female actors. The role of Silk Smitha will be portrayed by the talented Chandrika Ravi, who is expected to bring the character to life with depth and sensitivity.

Directed by Jayaram Sankaran, the film will be produced by Vijay Amirtharaj under the banner of STRI Cinemas. The project is scheduled to begin production in early 2025. with the announcement, the makers have also unveiled an exclusive teaser video, offering a glimpse into the world of Silk Smitha, giving fans a sneak peek of the powerful and complex narrative that will unfold on screen.

Silk Smitha's legacy as a trailblazer in South Indian cinema, her unforgettable performances, and the tragic end to her life at a young age, have left an indelible mark on the industry. The film promises to offer audiences an intimate portrayal of this remarkable woman who, despite her challenges, carved a niche for herself in an era where few women could attain such stardom.

