Sikh Body Seeks Ban on Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency in Punjab; Writes to CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has demanded a ban on the release of BJP MP and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency in Punjab. The SGPC has accused the film of tarnishing the image of Sikhs and misrepresenting history. This comes a day before the film's release on January 17, 2025, after getting a certificate from the censor board.

SGPC writes to Punjab CM

SGPC President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami has written a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regarding this issue. The letter states that if this film is released, it will lead to resentment among the Sikh community. The body also said that it is the responsibility of the government to ban this film in the state.

SGPC on X

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee expressed strong objection to Kangana Ranaut's film and demanded a ban on its release in Punjab on January 17, 2025. The X post says that if this film is released, there will be outrage and anger in the Sikh community, therefore the government should ban it in the state. They further said that if the film is released, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee will strongly oppose it.

SGPC President Dhami says, "Emergency film will not be allowed to run in Punjab as it has been made to defame Sikhs." The resolution demanded that the state government should stop the film from releasing in Punjab. Dhami further said that it is a matter of regret that the AAP-led Punjab government has not taken any step to date.

For the unversed, the film sheds light on the deadly attacks on the holy places of Sikhs in 1984, Sachkhand, Sri Harmandir Sahib, Sri Akal Takht Sahib and many other places, as well as the Sikh genocide. The Sikh community alleged that the film reeks of anti-Sikh agenda and also shows martyr Sant Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale of the Sikh community in poor light in the film.

Apart from an Independent MP from Faridkot, the SGPC is the first to object to this film through an official letter. Earlier, this film was supposed to be released on September 6, 2024, but after the protest, it did not get approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). About four months ago, the CBFC withheld the certification after some Sikh organisations objected to the contents of the film.

The CBFC then directed to delete 3 scenes from the film. Along with this, strict instructions were given to make 10 other changes before releasing the film. Only after these changes were made, the film was given a green signal by the Censor Board.