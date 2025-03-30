ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sikandar X Review: Salman Khan Starrer Dubbed 'Paisa Vasool' With 7.7 IMDb Rating

The story centers on a passionate young man who takes on a corrupt system and delivers a mix of gut-wrenching drama and exciting action. With an impressive cast, including co-star Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj, Sikandar is touted as one of Salman's best performances in recent years. Check out the X reviews below.

Hyderabad: Salman Khan's much-anticipated action thriller Sikandar has finally hit the big screens, and the early reviews are pouring in. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film marks Khan's return to high-octane action thriller. With an IMDb rating of 7.7 (1.9K votes) upon release, Sikandar has sparked widespread reactions from audiences and critics alike.

Taking to X, a Salman Khan fan stated, "Just saw Sikandar - the best #SalmanKhan film after Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Yes, even better than Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai! Too emotional and action-packed, with many goosebump moments."

Another fan echoed similar sentiments: "Watched Sikandar and I'm blown away! Salman Khan's most powerful performance yet - a perfect blend of emotional depth and mind-blowing action. Rashmika's role was amazing too, and the music + BGM set everything on fire. A solid 9/10 masterpiece!"

The film's emotional quotient and screenplay were particularly praised, with one user noting, "Emotionally powerful and action-packed, with phenomenal performances, a strong script, and, finally, the biggest comeback! The gripping screenplay and impactful performances make it a must-watch."

While many reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, Sikandar has not been without its share of criticism. A viewer expressed disappointment, saying, "Just watched Sikandar and I'm gonna tell you that this is just Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 2. What a joke! Many flaws and the whole movie looked like a typical South Indian film."

Some also pointed out the film's fast-paced nature, with one user writing, "Although the movie is so fast-paced, I hoped Murugadoss could have gone a little deeper and added 15-20 minutes. The story deserved more time to build up."

Despite the mixed reactions, Sikandar is still being widely regarded as a perfect festive entertainer with a fan summing it up: "Mass entertainer with a heartwarming climax. Salman Khan's acting is at a mass level like never seen before. BGM and songs are too massy - like Jawan! Paisa wasool movie!"

Another reviewer added, "Must watch for family! Sad first half and action-packed second half. 4.5/5 ⭐️." As Sikandar makes waves at the box office, it is clear that Salman's latest film has struck a chord with his fanbase. Director Murugadoss, who is known for the films Ghajini and Holiday, collaborated with Khan for the first time for Sikandar.