Sikandar Trailer Out: Salman Khan Delivers Action And Swag In AR Murugadoss Directorial

Hyderabad: The moment has arrived as the trailer of Salman Khan's latest action bonanza Sikandar is here. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar trailer delivers plenty of action, catchy dialogues, and edge-of-the-seat action that one expects from Khan's films.

The almost three-minute trailer introduces Salman as Sanjay, affectionately referred to as Sikandar. Salman has star power right from the opening shot, performing action sequences that are impossible, and delivering dialogue that's so good people will be bound to whistle. Rashmika Mandanna shares sizzling chemistry with Khan and adds a freshness to the film.

Director A.R. Murugadoss, known for his ability to create blockbuster hits, such as Ghajini and Thuppakki, seems to have created yet another action-packed spectacle. The trailer indicates a powerful plot featuring action-packed sequences, revenge, and a heroic lead who has his own way of dealing with injustice. The movie has been filmed extensively in Mumbai and Hyderabad with larger-than-life sets to elevate the film's appeal.

In an interview with a news agency, Murugadoss recently revealed the reason for the trailer's delay. "We are working on it. The CGI work is going on. The music is going on. So, we have just now finished the shoot. So, all the departments are busy with the craft. We are working on it. We have to deliver the best," he shared.

Fans took to social media, calling the trailer 'massive', 'explosive', and an 'ideal Salman Khan film' as it gained traction online. There is now increased hype around the film, with Sikandar trending minutes after the trailer release online. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 30, 2025, during the festive season of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.