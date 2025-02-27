ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sikandar Teaser: Salman Khan's Intense Action Sequences Leave Fans Wanting More

The teaser of Sikandar reveals an action-packed, intense portrayal of actor Salman Khan's character. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film releases on March 28, 2025.

Salman Khan in Sikandar
Salman Khan in Sikandar (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 27, 2025, 4:16 PM IST

Updated : Feb 27, 2025, 4:47 PM IST

Hyderabad: The much-awaited teaser for Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar has finally dropped, sending fans into a frenzy. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is an action-packed thriller that marks Salman’s return to the big screen in a much-anticipated role. With the teaser generating massive buzz, fans are eager to see how the movie unfolds, especially considering the long wait for any major updates.

The teaser gives a glimpse into a politically charged crime world, setting the stage for a high-stakes narrative. Khan's portrayal of Sikandar is both fierce and enigmatic, showcasing his usual magnetic screen presence. Known for his action-packed roles, the actor appears to be back in his element, with sleek action sequences that promise to deliver on the adrenaline front.

Visually, AR Murugadoss' direction brings a polished and innovative feel to the project. The choreography of the action sequences stands out, making the teaser a treat for fans of high-octane thrillers. However, the teaser intentionally keeps the plot under wraps, sparking curiosity and speculations online. Fans are already theorising about the film's storyline, with the minimal information provided leaving plenty to the imagination.

With Sikandar scheduled for release on March 28, 2025, the teaser is setting the tone for a thrilling cinematic experience. The combination of Salman Khan’s star power and AR Murugadoss' direction is poised to make this film one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

