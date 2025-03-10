ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sikandar Song Bam Bam Bhole Teaser: Salman Khan's Holi Track Releases Tomorrow At THIS Time

The teaser of Bam Bam Bhole from Sikandar, featuring Salman Khan, showcases vibrant Holi visuals and energetic beats. The full song will be released tomorrow.

Sikandar Song Bam Bam Bhole (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 4:10 PM IST

Hyderabad: The makers of the much-anticipated film Sikandar have unveiled the teaser for their upcoming Holi song, Bam Bam Bhole, featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Released on Monday, March 10, the teaser offers a glimpse into a high-energy track that promises to be a Holi anthem.

The song opens with a captivating rap sequence, preparing the listener for an exhilarating experience. The teaser has brilliant, colour-filled visuals that capture the essence of Holi celebrations, making it a visual delight for fans. Salman Khan took to social media to share the teaser for the song with a caption that read, "#BamBamBhole Song Out Tomorrow at 1:11 PM!"

With the music composed by Pritam and lyrics penned by Sameer, the song has been sung by Shaan, Dev Negi and Antara Mitra. Bam Bam Bhole has its high-energy sound pumped up by its beat. As the teaser opens, Salman Khan enters the scene with his characteristic swag. His dance moves and lively persona enhanced the appeal of the song making it a must-see this Holi season.

The teaser hints at high-energy choreography, pulsating beats, and an explosion of colours, hence Bam Bam Bhole is surely gonna be among the top festive songs. The full song will be out tomorrow, March 11 at 1:11 PM, much to the fans' anticipation to see the magic Salman Khan creates on-screen.

Meanwhile, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is an action entertainer with high-octane action in it. The film also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Anjini Dhawan in pivotal roles.

Earlier, during an interaction, Murugadoss cleared the air by assuring that Sikandar is an original story and not a remake of any existing film. With Salman Khan in the lead, audiences can certainly expect an engaging plot full of actions, drama, and loads of entertainment.

