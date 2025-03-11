Sikandar Song Bam Bam Bhole Out: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Add Holi Spirit With Their Moves

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Holi song Bam Bam Bhole from Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar has finally dropped. Released today, the vibrant and energetic track captures the spirit of Holi celebrations with lively dhol beats and the infectious enthusiasm of the crowd. The visuals are elevated with the star power of Khan himself. The track features Salman's cool moves, with the superstar looking effortlessly stylish in a black T-shirt layered with a red shirt.

The track is composed by Pritam, with lyrics penned by Sameer. The song is sung by Shaan, Dev Negi, and Antara Mitra, whose powerful vocals bring the energetic beats to life. The music video showcases Holi celebrations, with dancers drenched in colours, setting the tone for the festival. Bam Bam Bhole is the second song released from the film after Zohra Jabeen.

Last month, Salman shared an intriguing teaser for his high-octane film. The one-minute and 21-second-long teaser introduced Salman's character, named Sanjay, who is affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother. Salman showcased his full massy avatar in the teaser, packed with high-octane action sequences and punchy dialogues.

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, marking Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster Kick. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna. It is set to hit theatres on March 28, 2025, coinciding with Eid.