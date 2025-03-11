ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sikandar Song Bam Bam Bhole Out: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Add Holi Spirit With Their Moves

Salman Khan's Bam Bam Bhole from Sikandar features lively beats and swag performances that add to the spirit of Holi.

Salman Khan new song Bam Bam Bhole
Salman Khan new song Bam Bam Bhole (Photo: Song Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 11, 2025, 3:27 PM IST

Updated : Mar 11, 2025, 3:38 PM IST

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Holi song Bam Bam Bhole from Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar has finally dropped. Released today, the vibrant and energetic track captures the spirit of Holi celebrations with lively dhol beats and the infectious enthusiasm of the crowd. The visuals are elevated with the star power of Khan himself. The track features Salman's cool moves, with the superstar looking effortlessly stylish in a black T-shirt layered with a red shirt.

The track is composed by Pritam, with lyrics penned by Sameer. The song is sung by Shaan, Dev Negi, and Antara Mitra, whose powerful vocals bring the energetic beats to life. The music video showcases Holi celebrations, with dancers drenched in colours, setting the tone for the festival. Bam Bam Bhole is the second song released from the film after Zohra Jabeen.

Last month, Salman shared an intriguing teaser for his high-octane film. The one-minute and 21-second-long teaser introduced Salman's character, named Sanjay, who is affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother. Salman showcased his full massy avatar in the teaser, packed with high-octane action sequences and punchy dialogues.

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, marking Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster Kick. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna. It is set to hit theatres on March 28, 2025, coinciding with Eid.

Read More

  1. Rashmika Mandanna's Comment on Her Roots and the Political Storm in Karnataka: Everything You Need to Know
  2. 'I Would Go Home and Cry' Says Aamir Khan, Reveals He Got 300-400 Film Offers But Wasn't Happy
  3. Oscar-Winning Films Dune: Part Two And Interstellar Return To Indian Screens; Deets Inside

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Holi song Bam Bam Bhole from Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar has finally dropped. Released today, the vibrant and energetic track captures the spirit of Holi celebrations with lively dhol beats and the infectious enthusiasm of the crowd. The visuals are elevated with the star power of Khan himself. The track features Salman's cool moves, with the superstar looking effortlessly stylish in a black T-shirt layered with a red shirt.

The track is composed by Pritam, with lyrics penned by Sameer. The song is sung by Shaan, Dev Negi, and Antara Mitra, whose powerful vocals bring the energetic beats to life. The music video showcases Holi celebrations, with dancers drenched in colours, setting the tone for the festival. Bam Bam Bhole is the second song released from the film after Zohra Jabeen.

Last month, Salman shared an intriguing teaser for his high-octane film. The one-minute and 21-second-long teaser introduced Salman's character, named Sanjay, who is affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother. Salman showcased his full massy avatar in the teaser, packed with high-octane action sequences and punchy dialogues.

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, marking Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster Kick. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna. It is set to hit theatres on March 28, 2025, coinciding with Eid.

Read More

  1. Rashmika Mandanna's Comment on Her Roots and the Political Storm in Karnataka: Everything You Need to Know
  2. 'I Would Go Home and Cry' Says Aamir Khan, Reveals He Got 300-400 Film Offers But Wasn't Happy
  3. Oscar-Winning Films Dune: Part Two And Interstellar Return To Indian Screens; Deets Inside
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2025, 3:38 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SALMAN KHAN LATEST SONGRASHMIKA MANDANNASIKANDAR SONG BAM BAM BHOLEENTERTAINMENT NEWSSIKANDAR HOLI SONG

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.