ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sikandar: Salman Khan - Rashmika Mandanna Heat Up The Screen In Zohra Jabeen With Sizzling Moves

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna set fire with their chemistry in Zohra Jabeen, the first song from the upcoming film Sikandar.

Salman Khan - Rashmika Mandanna Heat Up The Screen In Zohra Jabeen Song
Salman Khan - Rashmika Mandanna Heat Up The Screen In Zohra Jabeen Song (Photo: Song Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 4, 2025, 4:22 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and national crush Rashmika Mandanna have set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry in the first song of Sikandar, titled Zohra Jabeen. Released on March 4, the song has already created an immense buzz among fans, with its high-energy beats and vibrant visuals promising it to be a major hit this Eid.

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and national crush Rashmika Mandanna have set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry in the first song of Sikandar, titled Zohra Jabeen. Released on March 4, the song has already created an immense buzz among fans, with its high-energy beats and vibrant visuals promising it to be a major hit this Eid.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RASHMIKA MANDANNASALMAN KHAN SONG ZOHRA JABEENSIKANDAR SONG ZOHRA ZABEENENTERTAINMENT NEWSBOLLYWOOD ACTOR SALMAN KHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.