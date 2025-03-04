ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sikandar: Salman Khan - Rashmika Mandanna Heat Up The Screen In Zohra Jabeen With Sizzling Moves

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and national crush Rashmika Mandanna have set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry in the first song of Sikandar, titled Zohra Jabeen. Released on March 4, the song has already created an immense buzz among fans, with its high-energy beats and vibrant visuals promising it to be a major hit this Eid.