Sikandar Release Date Out: Can Salman Khan's Film Beat The Odds With Sunday Strategy After Tiger 3?

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Salman Khan fans as the makers of the much-anticipated film Sikandar announced the release date of the action-packed drama. The film is set to hit theatres on March 30, 2025. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this film marks a significant return for Salman, as he teams up with the filmmaker after their successful collaboration Kick in 2014.

Fans are eager to see how this partnership will unfold this time, especially after the somewhat underwhelming response to Tiger 3, which also opted for a Sunday release strategy in 2023. Tiger 3 was released on a Sunday during the Diwali festival two years ago. This was an unconventional choice, as films typically release on Fridays to bank on the full weekend box office revenue.

However, the Sunday release did not yield the expected results for Tiger 3. Despite strong initial numbers, the film's collections dwindled as it failed to hold its audience after the holiday period. This has led to concerns about the success rate of the Sunday release strategy, especially since Sikandar is also slated to hit theatres on a Sunday. The makers zeroed down on a Sunday release to encash on the Gudi Padwa festivities in Maharashtra and also the beginning of Eid celebrations on March 31.

Announcing the release date, Salman Khan wrote, "See you in theatres worldwide on 30th March! #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss." The film promises an action-packed storyline filled with high-octane sequences and Salman's signature mass appeal. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna in a significant role and Sathyaraj as the antagonist.