Sikandar: Rashmika Mandanna Shares Picture of 'Day 1' from Set of Salman Khan Starrer

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared a delightful update with her fans through an Instagram story, marking the first day of her shoot for the much-anticipated film Sikandar with Salman Khan in the lead. In May, the production house Nadiadwala Grandson officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film. The film will hit the theatres on Eid 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika dropped a beautiful arrangement of two bouquets, one wrapped elegantly in white and gold paper, and the other set in a clear glass jar adorned with colorful, vibrant flowers like lilies, carnations, and sunflowers. Along with the heartwarming caption "Flowersssss!" and an emoji to match her excitement, she wrote, "Day - 1 #sikandar" indicating she has finally kickstarted shooting for the highly anticipated film.

The flowers appear to be a welcoming gesture, possibly from the team of Sikandar, celebrating her involvement in the film. Earlier, welcoming the actor on board, the makers of Sikandar on X wrote: "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!" Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

As for Sikandar, not much has been revealed yet about the storyline, but it is set to be one of the biggest films of the year, with a star-studded cast and crew. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is expected to be a captivating action-drama with Rashmika playing a pivotal role. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details and sneak peeks as the film progresses into production.