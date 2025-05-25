Sikandar OTT Release: Where And When To Watch Salman Khan's Actioner

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has officially announced the OTT release of his action-packed film Sikandar, which is now streaming on Netflix. The movie, directed by AR Murugadoss, premiered in theatres on March 30 and is now making its digital debut on May 25, 2025.

To promote the film's arrival on Netflix, Khan shared a special action video in his trademark style. The clip shows him casually humming inside an elevator with an assistant. Things quickly take a dramatic turn when a group of goons barges in. Salman rises, fights back and shows everyone not to mess with him. The scene cuts to him walking out with a punch line that says "Sikandar now streaming on Netflix."

Netflix reposted the video on their social channels with the caption: "Aap Sikandar ko dhundh rahe hain, aur Sikandar aapke ghar mein intezaar kar raha hai. Watch Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, out now on Netflix!" Sikandar features an ensemble cast including Rashmika, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj. Despite its star power, the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

While admirers of the genre certainly appreciated the typical Salman style action, many also found the plot too predictable and the action lacked freshness. The film follows Sikandar, a hero who is larger than life, fights corrupt politicians, saves people when they are in need, and talks tough dialogue. Although the film attempted to blend emotion with action and entertainment, various critics claimed the narrative was weak, the background score was generic, and the overall execution was lacklustre.

Sikandar earned Rs 130.6 crore domestically and Rs 184.6 crore worldwide at the box office, which is less than anticipated, especially since reports indicate a Rs 200 crore budget. That said, fans of Salman and masala films will find plenty of action and drama in Sikandar.