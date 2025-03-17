Sikandar Naache Song Teaser: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Shake the Floor in Dance Number

Hyderabad: The countdown for the much-awaited Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar has officially begun. Adding fuel to the fire, the makers of Sikandar have released the teaser of the peppy dance number Sikandar Naache, featuring Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The teaser promises a high-energy track packed with swag-filled moves and visually stunning dance sequences, making it a perfect anthem for party-goers.

The song, slated to be dropped tomorrow, is the latest release from the upcoming action-packed film Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Following the success of previous tracks like Zohra Jabeen and Bam Bam Bhole, Sikandar Naache stands out as a dynamic, dance-driven number that showcases both the actor's electrifying dance skills. With a backdrop of vibrant sets and a massive crowd of dancers flown in from Turkey, the visual spectacle of the song is set to be one of the highlights of the film.

The song teaser shows glimpses of the song's grandeur, highlighting both the extravagant choreography and Rashmika's sparkling on-screen presence. It also marks the reunion of Salman, Sajid Nadiadwala, and choreographer Ahmed Khan, who last collaborated on the iconic dance number Jumme Ki Raat from Kick (2014). Fans are eagerly anticipating another chartbuster with this powerful trio returning to deliver a dance anthem that will likely set the stage on fire.

The film is expected to be a high-octane action thriller, with Khan in a massy avatar, delivering punchy dialogues and grand action sequences. Sikandar, which was shot across multiple locations in Mumbai and Hyderabad, is all set to release this Eid.