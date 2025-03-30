ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sikandar Movie Leak: Salman Khan's Action Thriller Falls Prey To Online Piracy

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's Sikandar leaked online before release. Amid piracy concerns, fans rallied to support its theatrical run and box office success.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 30, 2025, 1:23 PM IST

Hyderabad: The recently released film Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, faced a major setback as it was leaked online just hours before its official theatrical release. Reports indicate that an HD print of the movie surfaced on multiple piracy websites, raising concerns about its potential impact on the film's box office performance.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta strongly condemned the leak, calling it a producer's worst nightmare. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he expressed his disappointment, stating, "It's the worst nightmare for any producer. A film being leaked before its theatrical release. Unfortunately, that's what happened last evening to Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Sikandar', slated to release today in cinemas. The producer had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites last night but the harm had been done. The multiplication continued and is still continuing. Condemnable act which could cost the producer of the Salman starrer dear!"

Despite the leak, Salman Khan's dedicated fanbase has rallied together and urged audiences to watch Sikandar only in theaters. Fans took to social media to express their support, with one user writing, "Don't worry about the leak. What is destined will happen! Sikandar will be a huge blockbuster, no matter what."

The film industry has been dealing with issues of piracy for a long time, particularly in relation to big-budget films like Sikandar. Leaks not only affect box office collections but also undermine the efforts of filmmakers, producers, and everyone involved in the project.

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, is a collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films. It also stars Anjini Dhawan, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi in significant roles. While the film suffered a setback from a piracy issue, it is still anticipated that Sikandar will perform strongly at the box office due to Salman Khan's substantial fan base. Industry insiders remain hopeful that strong theatrical support will outweigh the negative impact of piracy.

