Sikandar Ka Muqaddar X Review: Jimmy, Tamannaah, Avinash Impress Netizens, But 'Convoluted Screenplay' Draws Criticism

Hyderabad: The recently released film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles, was released on the streaming platform Netflix on Friday, November 29. Directed by Neeraj Pandey and produced under the Friday Storytellers banner by Shital Bhatia, the film also stars Rajeev Mehta, Divya Dutta, Zoya Afroz, and Ridhima Pandit in pivotal roles.

The heist thriller follows a gripping narrative, but reviews on X (formerly Twitter) reveal a mixed bag of opinions. While some viewers lauded the stellar performances of the lead trio, others expressed disappointment with the screenplay and direction.

Jimmy Shergill, in particular, received widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Jaswinder Singh, a determined cop with an obsessive streak. One user wrote, "SIKANDAR KA MUQADDAR on Netflix... It's Jimmy Shergill!!! An amazing actor. I'm a big fan, so I don't need to say anything more... Rest doesn't matter. Thank you for another fantastic performance, Jimmy Sir."

Another tweet read, "Jimmy Sheirgill shines in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar! As Jaswinder Singh, a tenacious cop consumed by obsession, he delivers a career-best performance Intense nuanced, and unforgettable. Truly one of Bollywood's most underrated gems!"

However, not all feedback was positive. Some viewers criticised Neeraj Pandey's storytelling, comparing it unfavourably to his previous work. A tweet read, "What's up with Neeraj Pandey??? First Auron Me Kaha Dum Tha and now Sikandar ka Muqaddar. Unbearable, long and convoluted and just plain terrible."

Another comment highlighted issues with the execution, It read, "#SikandarKaMuqaddar is another miss by director #NeerajPandey after his recent #AMKDT. A potential narrative ruined by poor execution despite good performances from #AvinashTiwary, #TamannaahBhatia and #JimmySheirgill."

A user wrote, "Sikandar Ka Muqaddar: 3/5. OK/Good. Could have been better. Watch at your own risk."

Overall, the film has evoked diverse reactions. While its engaging performances are earning praise, some believe the screenplay could have been tighter. If you're a fan of the genre or the cast, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar might still be worth a watch. The film is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.