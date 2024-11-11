Sikandar Ka Muqaddar Trailer: Jimmy Shergill and Avinash Tiwary Are in a 15-year Chase of Crime, Justice and Destiny

Hyderabad: A gripping cat-and-mouse game unfolds in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, an upcoming Netflix thriller that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With a runtime of just under two and a half minutes, the trailer offers a glimpse into a story of obsession, justice, and a twisted battle of fate. At the centre of this thrilling narrative is the indomitable Jimmy Shergill, who plays a relentless cop, Jaswinder Singh, in pursuit of his target—Avinash Tiwary's Sikandar. But what makes Sikandar's life so captivating is the claim that his destiny is being controlled by Jimmy's character, creating a tension that drives the entire plot forward.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar will premiere on Netflix on November 29, promising a suspense-filled journey through crime and moral ambiguity. At the heart of Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is a daring diamond heist, setting the stage for a layered narrative that spans 15 years.

The story revolves around three key suspects: Kamini Singh (played by Tamannaah), Sikandar Sharma (Avinash Tiwary), and Mangesh Desai (Rajiv Mehta). Each of them is seemingly entangled in a web of crime, with Jimmy Shergill’s character, an unyielding police officer, determined to bring them to justice. The tagline—One Heist. Two Scenarios. Three Suspects—captures the essence of the film. It sets up the intriguing premise of multiple perspectives, where the same event is examined through different lenses, and the truth remains elusive.

Neeraj Pandey, known for his masterful direction in films like A Wednesday and Special 26, brings his signature style to Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. The trailer sets a mysterious tone, showcasing his knack for crafting suspense and tension. Pandey’s ability to weave multiple narratives into one compelling story is evident in the way the trailer unfolds, offering viewers just enough to pique their curiosity without giving away too much. As the investigation into the heist progresses, the question looms: Are these three suspects truly guilty, or is there more to the story?

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar brings together a talented ensemble. Jimmy, known for his strong screen presence, returns after his recent role in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba on Netflix. Avinash, who was last seen in Madgaon Express, portrays Sikandar with a mix of vulnerability and intensity. Tamannaah, who had a cameo in the blockbuster Stree 2, takes on a pivotal role as Kamini Singh. Rajiv Mehta, Divya Dutta, and Zoya Afroz round off the cast, each adding layers to the complex narrative.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar will premiere on Netflix on November 29.