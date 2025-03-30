Sikandar Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Will Salman Khan's Film Overtake Chhaava to Become Biggest Opener of 2025?

Hyderabad: Much-awaited action entertainer Sikandar, directed by A. R. Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan, released in theatres on March 30, 2025. This is the first theatrical release for Salman Khan since Tiger 3 in 2023, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see him in an action movie. With a Sunday release and an Eid holiday on Monday, Sikandar is expected to open strongly at the box office.

As reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar is off to a strong opening with promising advance booking numbers. As of March 29, Sikandar had sold approximately 3.38 lakh tickets in over 20,083 confirmed shows, with a corresponding gross of Rs 10.09 crore, excluding blocked seats. This rises to Rs 17.61 crore for all shows, which includes blocked seats.

Sikandar is also set for a massive release across 5,500+ screens, and it is expected to book over 22,000 shows on the first day. This is the largest Bollywood release of 2025, exceeding recently released movies.

Sikandar vs Chhaava: Can Salman Break the 2025 Record?

Right now, Chhaava has the all-time highest Bollywood advance booking of all time for 2025 at Rs 13.79 crore in pre-sales plus a Rs 31 crore nett collection on day 1. Sikandar ranks second for advance ticket sales. However, with huge sales expected on Sunday, industry trade experts are positive that it could even go beyond the opening weekend of Chhaava.

Day 1 Box Office Estimate

Going by the pre-release buzz, industry insiders estimate that Sikandar will open in the Rs 28-32 crore nett range or more. Salman's fan base is quite large, and his spot sales are going strong, and therefore, Sikandar is capable of going above Rs 32 crore and will also be one of the biggest openers so far this year, read another report.

While Sikandar will not be able to beat Tiger 3, it will undoubtedly outperform Khan's preceding film, released on Eid, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The festive angle without a major Hindi film releasing during this time, is a big lift for Sikandar. With Sunday release and minimal competition at the box office, Sikandar is positioned for the strongest opening possible. If the word of mouth is positive, the film can witness sustained momentum in the coming days, solidifying its position as a major box office hit of 2025.