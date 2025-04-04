Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Film Earns Its Lowest, Slips Below Rs 6 Cr Daily Mark

Hyderabad: Salman Khan's much-anticipated action movie Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, has failed to live up to its pre-release expectations, with a considerable drop in box office. Despite a promising start during the Eid weekend, the film's box office has dropped dramatically, prompting severe criticism from fans, viewers, and critics.

On its fifth day (Thursday), Sikandar registered one of Salman Khan's lowest single-day collections in recent times. According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned only Rs 5.75 crore on Day 5, marking a sharp 41.03% dip compared to its Wednesday earnings. This brings the film's total domestic collection to Rs 90 crore. Globally, the film has managed to cross Rs 140 crore, with a total worldwide gross standing at Rs 140.25 crore. However, the film's producer, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, has stated that Sikandar has already raked in Rs 158.5 crore globally within just four days.

Sikandar started out strong, but after its first few days, its footfalls have been declining, and theatres around the country are starting to cut its showtimes. In just three days, more than 1,100 screenings have been cut from various theatres due to low occupancy. On Thursday, the film saw an overall Hindi market occupancy of just 8.24%. Morning shows began with a dismal 4.74% turnout, and though there was a marginal rise through the day, afternoon shows at 8.17%, evening at 9.35%, and night at 10.68% - the numbers reflect the film's continuing struggle to attract audiences.

When compared to Salman Khan's last five theatrical releases, Sikandar is among the lowest-performing films in terms of first Thursday collections. While Tiger 3 (2023) managed Rs 22.25 crore, Bharat (2019) brought in Rs 31 crore on its first Thursday. In contrast, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) and Antim: The Final Truth (2021) earned Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 2.1 crore, respectively. Dabangg 3 (2019) recorded Rs 7 crore. Sikandar now joins the lower end of this spectrum.

In response to this pivotal moment of commercial and critical backlash, the fan base of Salman Khan has stepped forward to take the film's side. Several groups of fans alleged that Sikandar is being targeted by "paid negative reviews," and that the negativity surrounding the film is artificially manufactured.

In a pre-release interview, director AR Murugadoss acknowledged the challenges of working with a superstar like Salman Khan. "When you are working with superstars, you cannot be 100 per cent true to the script. We’ve to compromise for the audience, for the fan base, for the opening. We cannot go with being 100 per cent genuine as a director. We’ve to satisfy the fans and think about them. It is difficult to be in that zone," he told a news agency.

Sikandar follows the story of a man who stands up against a corrupt politician and his entitled son, aiming to deliver a message of justice. However, the film's execution has failed to resonate with audiences, leaving its future prospects dim as it battles an increasingly uphill journey at the box office.