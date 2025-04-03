Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan's Eid Release Drops by 50 PC; Rakes in Less Than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Hyderabad: Salman Khan's much-anticipated Eid release, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection on its fourth day of release. Despite opening to decent numbers on Sunday, the film has struggled to maintain momentum thereafter. The action-packed entertainer, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and Kajal Aggarwal, has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Sikandar Box Office Numbers

The film opened to a solid Rs 26 crore on March 30, coinciding with Eid festivities. On its second day (Monday), the film showed a slight growth, collecting Rs 29 crore, benefitting from the extended Eid celebrations.

However, post-Eid, Sikandar saw a considerable drop, collecting Rs 19.5 crore on its third day (Tuesday), a 32.76 percent decline from the previous day. The sharpest decline came on Day 4 (Wednesday), with earnings dipping by 50 percent to Rs 9.75 crore. As of Day 4, the total India net box office collection for Sikandar stands at Rs 84.25 crore.

Occupancy Rates on Day 4

The film's overall Hindi occupancy on its fourth day was 12.08 percent, with the highest footfall observed during the night shows.

Morning Shows: 5.29 percent

Afternoon Shows: 11.67 percent

Evening Shows: 15.35 percent

Night Shows: 16.01 percent

Overseas Collection and Worldwide Earnings

Sikandar has fared better overseas, bringing in Rs 19.25 crore from the international market on the opening day. On day 2, the film raked in Rs 11.80 crore, and on day 3, the numbers saw a slight dip with Rs 8.10 crore. As per the makers of Sikandar, the film minted Rs 141.15 crore globally as of its third day of release, including distributor shares.

Comparing Day 4 Collections with Salman Khan's Previous Films

Despite being a Salman Khan starrer, Sikandar has recorded one of his lowest fourth-day collections in recent years. Here's how it compares to his last six theatrical releases:

Tiger 3 (2023) - Rs 21.1 crore (52.3 percent drop from previous day)

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) - Rs 10.17 crore (61.78 percent drop)

Antim: The Final Truth (2021) - Rs 3.24 crore (57.09 percent drop)

Radhe (2021) - Rs 0.002 crore (Severely impacted by COVID-19 restrictions)

Dabangg 3 (2019) - Rs 9 crore (50 percent hike from previous day)

Bharat (2019) - Rs 26.7 crore

About the Film

Sikandar, helmed by Ghajini director AR Murugadoss, revolves around a man seeking justice. While the action sequences and Khan's star power were expected to drive the film's success, the lackluster screenplay and mixed reviews dampened its long-term potential.

Trade experts had anticipated Sikandar to be one of 2025's highest earners, but its drastic decline in collections suggests it may struggle to reach the Rs 200 crore mark domestically.