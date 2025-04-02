Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan's Film Sees Over 30 PC Decline Amid Cancelled Shows

Hyderabad: Salman Khan's much-anticipated action thriller Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, hit theaters on March 30, 2025, coinciding with Eid. Despite an initial strong opening, the film has struggled to maintain its momentum, witnessing a significant drop in its collections by its third day on Tuesday.

Sikandar Box Office Collection

On its third day, Sikandar saw a sharp 32.76 percent drop, collecting around Rs 19.5 crore, according to early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk. This brings its total India net collection to Rs 74.5 crore. While the film managed to mint decent numbers on its first Monday, the fall on Tuesday raised concerns about its long-term sustainability at the box office.

The film fell short of expectations on Sunday, its release day, when it made Rs 26 crore. On its second day, Sikandar witnessed a slight uptick of 11.54 percent, bringing in Rs 29 crore in the domestic market.

Breakdown of Sikandar's First Three Days

Day India Net Collection Day 1 (Sunday) Rs 26 Cr Day 2 (Monday) Rs 29 Cr Day 3 (Tuesday) Rs 19.50 Cr (Early Estimates) Total Rs 74.50 Cr

Box Office Data: Sacnilk

Occupancy Rate on Day 3

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 19.42 percent on its third day. Here is a breakdown of its performance across different time slots:

Morning Shows: 6.87 percent

Afternoon Shows: 18.91 percent

Evening Shows: 25.99 percent

Night Shows: 25.89 percent

Worldwide Collection and Overseas Earnings

Despite the domestic slowdown, the film has performed slightly better in overseas markets. The production banner behind the film Nadiaiwala Gandson shared the worldwide box office number on its official X handle. According to the makers, Sikandar crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide by its second day, with a total of Rs 105.89 crore.

The X post revealed a collection of Rs 19.25 crore in the overseas market on its opening day. On the second day, the film saw a decline and made Rs 11.80 crore in gross collection in the international circuit. This brings the total to Rs 105.89 crore in worldwide collection in two days of its release.

Reduced Sikandar Shows Across India

With the declining footfall, many cinema chains across cities like Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore, and Mumbai have started replacing Sikandar's shows with more successful releases. As per reports in the media, Inox Raghuleela (Mumbai) replaced its 5:30 pm show with Umbarro, Cinepolis Seawoods and PVR Orion Mall replaced the film with L2 Empuraan. South Mumbai's Inox Nariman Point and Metro Inox replaced its shows with The Diplomat, starring John Abraham.

Komal Nahta's Take on Sikandar's Box Office Prospects

Trade analyst Komal Nahta believes Sikandar may not recover its production costs despite Salman's star power. He pointed out that the filmmakers made a wrong judgment with the release date. The last day of Ramzan, followed by Eid, is historically a weaker box office day. Foregoing weekend profits, the film was also marred by mixed reviews, impacting repeat audience turnout. Also, Sikandar's leak online might have reduced its business by 30-35 percent.

When asked if the film will meet its budget, Komal Nahta responded, "No, it won't reach the budget. Of course, there are satellite and digital rights, so perhaps due to that, there won't be any loss. However, in Salman Khan's films, the matter isn't considered significant unless there's a profit of 100, 150, or 200 crores. In this film, nothing like that will happen."

About Sikandar

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar features Salman Khan in the lead role, portraying a man fighting against a corrupt system. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Sanjay Kapoor. The film hit theatres on March 30 (Sunday), coinciding with Eid.