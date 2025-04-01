Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan Film Sees 11 PC Surge On Eid; Domestic Total Touches Rs 55 Crore

Hyderabad: Salman Khan's latest action thriller Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, hit theaters on Sunday, coinciding with the festive occasion of Eid. Featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, the film marked Khan's first collaboration with both the director and leading lady Mandanna.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar was expected to make a roaring start at the box office. However, the film's opening figures were underwhelming, despite the advantage of a holiday release.

Sikandar Day 2 Box Office Collection and Occupancy

On its first Monday, which also happened to be Eid, Sikandar collected Rs 29 crore across all languages. This marked an increase from its opening day collection of Rs 26 crore, bringing the domestic total to Rs 55 crore in two days. The film saw an overall 24.6 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with footfalls increasing throughout the day, with 8.38 percent in morning shows, 26.70 percent in afternoon screenings, 30.18 percent in evening slots, and peaking at 33.12 percent during night shows. As per the film's makers, Sikandar minted Rs 19.25 crore from international markets on its opening day.

Comparison With Salman Khan's Recent Releases

While Sikandar has shown moderate growth, it still falls short when compared to Khan's past releases, except Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which managed Rs 39 crore in its first two days. However, Tiger 3, which was also released on a Sunday, collected over Rs 104 crore in the same timeframe. Sikandar has had one of the lowest openings for Khan in recent years. The film also failed to surpass Chhaava, the Vicky Kaushal starrer that earned Rs 31 crore on its opening day and has dominated the 2025 box office with Rs 592.3 crore in domestic earnings since its February 14 release.

Piracy Leak: Threat to Box Office Collections

Adding to Sikandar's challenges, the film was reportedly leaked online within hours of its release. Several illegal streaming and download links appeared on platforms such as Telegram, potentially affecting the film's revenue. Trade analyst Komal Nahta acknowledged the piracy concerns, emphasising how such leaks can significantly dent a film's box office earnings, especially when they happen so close to release.

The Road Ahead for Sikandar

Despite a strong Eid-day collection, Sikandar has not been able to establish itself as a box office juggernaut. With mixed reviews and competition from other releases, its ability to sustain momentum in the coming days remains uncertain. However, Khan's star power may help it stay afloat in the crucial weekdays ahead.