Sikandar Advance Booking: Will Salman Khan's Eid Release Surpass His Top 5 Openers?

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to return to the silver screen with his upcoming action drama Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated for a grand release on March 30, 2025, coinciding with the festive occasion of Eid. With a massive release across 16,787 screens nationwide, Sikandar is already making waves at the domestic box office through advance bookings.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar has earned approximately Rs 5.83 crore gross from its 2D shows and an additional Rs 48.9 lakh from IMAX 2D screenings. Including blocked seats, the film's total collection currently stands at an estimated Rs 12.72 crore. These pre-release numbers highlight the excitement surrounding the film and suggest that Sikandar could be poised to break records.

The film's extensive release strategy, coupled with the overwhelming response to its promotional material, indicates a strong box-office opening. Salman Khan's previous record for the highest opening day is held by his 2023 action thriller Tiger 3, which earned Rs 43 crore on its first day. Fans and industry experts are now keenly watching whether Sikandar can surpass this milestone and emerge as the biggest opener of his career.

Here is a look at Salman Khan's top five biggest opening days:

2023: Tiger 3 - Rs 43 crore

2019: Bharat - Rs 42.30 crore

2015: Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - Rs 40.35 crore

2016: Sultan - Rs 36.54 crore

2017: Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs 34.10 crore

Interestingly, like Tiger 3, Sikandar is also set for a Sunday release, a strategic move that could boost its box office numbers. However, the film will face competition from L2: Empuraan, a Malayalam movie starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Addressing the box-office clash, Salman Khan expressed his admiration for Mohanlal, stating, "I love Mohanlal sir as an actor. Prithviraj is directing it, and I know that it's going to be an excellent film."

Internationally, Sikandar has also witnessed extraordinary enthusiasm. Advance bookings in several foreign markets reportedly sold out within hours. Back home in India, the film's tickets are being sold for prices ranging between Rs 700 and Rs 2,100.

Ahead of the release, the makers of Sikandar have been keeping fans engaged with a series of chart-topping songs. The romantic track Hum Aapke Bina, featuring Salman Khan and leading lady Rashmika Mandanna, has been dropped just recently. Sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam, and penned by Sameer, the song adds a soulful touch to the film. Other tracks from the album include the festive Eid dance number Zohra Jabeen, the energetic title track Sikandar Naache, and the Holi-themed Bam Bam Bhole.

The film marks Salman Khan's first collaboration with director AR Murugadoss, known for his work on Ghajini. It also pairs him with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. The other cast members include Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.

Sikandar has received a UA 13+ rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has a runtime of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 47 seconds, and will deliver a thrill ride full of action, drama, and romance.