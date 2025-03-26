Sikandar Advance Booking: Salman Khan Starrer Crosses Rs 6 Crore in Domestic Pre- Sales Ahead of Eid Release

Hyderabad: Sikandar, the upcoming action drama film starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is creating quite a stir with its release set for March 30, 2025, during Eid. Sikandar is helmed by renowned filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, in association with Salman Khan Films. Apart from Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar feature in leading roles.

Advance tickets for the film were opened on March 25, 2025, and it has already received positive response. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the advance ticket collection has reached approximately Rs 1.93 crore India gross, for the opening day of Sikandar, with approximately 67,533 tickets sold across 9,351 shows.

If considering block seats, the total collection so far stands at Rs 6.22 crore. The film is doing well across India, with Maharashtra advance ticket sales amounting to Rs 1.24 crore, and Delhi close behind with Rs 1.11 crore. Rajasthan added approximately Rs 51.08 lakh, Gujarat Rs 49.94 lakh, and Karnataka Rs 28.82 lakh. These figures indicate massive anticipation for the release nationwide.

In terms of international buzz, advance tickets in Holland and Germany sold out in a matter of hours, further displaying the fanbase of Salman Khan. Industry experts are positive about the box office potential of Sikandar. According to film critic Taran Adarsh, it may outdo Salman Khan's Tiger 3 first-day collections of Rs 44 crore. Adarsh also estimates that Sikandar will collect Rs 43 crore on its opening day.

Meanwhile, another film critic Sumit Kadel believes that Sikandar will earn Rs 30 to Rs 35 crore on its opening day. However, he believes that Sikandar has the potential to surpass those projections with the release of more promotional content. Kadel also predicts that on Monday there will be significant growth in collections due to Eid, and Sikandar will earn somewhere between Rs 45 to Rs 50 crore. This will lead to combined revenues for Sikandar of Rs 70 to Rs 80 crore over the first two days.

Similar to the first-day release plan of Tiger 3, which was on a Sunday during the Diwali festival, Sikandar is scheduled for a Sunday release, a day before Eid.