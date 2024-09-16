ETV Bharat / entertainment

SIIMA 2024: Vignesh Shivan Cheers Wife Nayanthara with a Kiss after She Wins Best Actor Award

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan captivated attendees at SIIMA 2024 with their romantic moment on the stage. The couple, who twinned in black, shared a heartfelt moment on stage, with Vignesh giving Nayanthara a tender kiss on the forehead after she won the best actor award for Annapoorani.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Shine at SIIMA 2024
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Shine at SIIMA 2024 (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: The 12th Edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) took place in Dubai this time. The award ceremony stretched from September 14 to September 15. At SIIMA 2024, on Sunday, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made headlines with their blend of glamour and affection.

Nayanthara, who wore a sheer black saree adorned with feathered details, received the Best Actor award for her compelling performance in Annapoorani. The ceremony highlighted not only her professional success but also her joy as she shared a romantic moment on stage with her partner Vignesh Shivan.

The couple, both in stylish black attire, displayed their deep love when Vignesh kissed Nayanthara's forehead, causing her to blush with happiness. Sharing the picture on their official handle, SIIMA Awards wrote: "A true power couple! @nayanthara and @wikkiofficial celebrate a triumphant night as they both take home well-deserved awards at SIIMA, marking a memorable moment of recognition and achievement!"

Their chemistry extended beyond the stage, as they engaged warmly with fans and shared light-hearted moments with fellow attendees. The couple dazzled on the red carpet as they posed for shutterbugs and later interacted with their fans at the event. Nayanthara, in one of the pictures, can also be seen greeting veteran actor Saritha at the award show.

This year's SIIMA was particularly special for them, marking a celebration of their relationship that began years ago. Nayanthara continues to be a prominent figure in Tamil cinema with upcoming projects like Test and Dear Students. Meanwhile, Vignesh is busy with his latest film, Love Insurance Kompany.

