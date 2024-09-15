ETV Bharat / entertainment

SIIMA 2024 (Telugu, Kannada): Nani and Rakshit Shetty Triumph as Best Actors; Check Full Winners List Here

Hyderabad: The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024, held in Dubai on September 14, marked the grand beginning of this year's award season. Celebrating the best in Telugu and Kannada cinema on Saturday, the event was a dazzling showcase of talent from South Indian film industries. This year's edition saw several standout moments, particularly with the Telugu and Kannada film industry taking center stage on the first day.

Nani was a major highlight of the evening, clinching the Best Actor (Telugu) award for his role in Dasara. His film Hi Nanna, also garnered multiple awards, showcasing his remarkable contribution to the Telugu film industry. Similarly, Rakshit Shetty shone by winning Best Actor (Kannada) for his role in Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A.

The Best Film Awards went to Kaatera in Kannada and Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, in Telugu. Additionally, Anand Devarakonda, brother of Vijay Devarakonda, won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) for his performance. Keerthy Suresh was honoured as Best Actress for her role in Dasara (Telugu), while Chaithra Achar won the same recognition in Kannada for her film Toby. The night concluded with Sandeep Reddy Vanga being honoured as the Sensation of the Year.

Check out the full list of SIIMA 2024 Telugu winners here:

Best Film: Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Actor: Nani (Dasara)

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh (Dasara)

Best Actor (Critics): Anand Deverakonda (Baby)

Best Actress (Critics): Mrunal Thakur (Hi Nanna)

Best Director: Srikanth Odela (Dasara)

Best Director (Critics): Sai Razesh (Baby)

Best Debutant Director: Shouryuv (Hi Nanna)