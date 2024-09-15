SIIMA 2024 (Telugu, Kannada): Nani and Rakshit Shetty Triumph as Best Actors; Check Full Winners List Here

Hyderabad: The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024, held in Dubai on September 14, marked the grand beginning of this year's award season. Celebrating the best in Telugu and Kannada cinema on Saturday, the event was a dazzling showcase of talent from South Indian film industries. This year's edition saw several standout moments, particularly with the Telugu and Kannada film industry taking center stage on the first day.
Nani was a major highlight of the evening, clinching the Best Actor (Telugu) award for his role in Dasara. His film Hi Nanna, also garnered multiple awards, showcasing his remarkable contribution to the Telugu film industry. Similarly, Rakshit Shetty shone by winning Best Actor (Kannada) for his role in Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A.
The Best Film Awards went to Kaatera in Kannada and Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, in Telugu. Additionally, Anand Devarakonda, brother of Vijay Devarakonda, won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) for his performance. Keerthy Suresh was honoured as Best Actress for her role in Dasara (Telugu), while Chaithra Achar won the same recognition in Kannada for her film Toby. The night concluded with Sandeep Reddy Vanga being honoured as the Sensation of the Year.
Bhagavanth Kesari earns the Best Film (Telugu) award at SIIMA 2024. With its massy yet thoughtful execution, the film made a notable impression this year.— SIIMA (@siima) September 14, 2024
Confident Group SIIMA Weekend Dubai#SIIMA2024 #SIIMAinDubai #NEXASIIMA #ConfidentGroup #AirtelXtreamFiber #Swastiks… pic.twitter.com/4pBmsFLhaF
The @NameisNani takes home the award for Best Actor (Telugu) in a Leading Role at SIIMA 2024! His extraordinary talent and dedication shine through in every scene of Dasara.— SIIMA (@siima) September 14, 2024
Confident Group SIIMA Weekend Dubai#SIIMA2024 #SIIMAinDubai #NEXASIIMA #ConfidentGroup… pic.twitter.com/CoOwBexh1F
Check out the full list of SIIMA 2024 Telugu winners here:
Best Film: Bhagavanth Kesari
Best Actor: Nani (Dasara)
Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh (Dasara)
Best Actor (Critics): Anand Deverakonda (Baby)
Anand Devarakonda takes home the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) award at SIIMA 2024 for his outstanding performance in Baby. A proud moment celebrating his talent and hard work!— SIIMA (@siima) September 14, 2024
Confident Group SIIMA Weekend Dubai#SIIMA2024 #SIIMAinDubai #NEXASIIMA #ConfidentGroup… pic.twitter.com/lRqJvDrQxi
Hearty congratulations to @mrunal0801 for winning Best Actress (Critics) in a Leading Role at SIIMA 2024! Your performance in 'Hi Nanna' made us feel every emotion with you.— SIIMA (@siima) September 14, 2024
Confident Group SIIMA Weekend Dubai#SIIMA2024 #SIIMAinDubai #NEXASIIMA #ConfidentGroup… pic.twitter.com/vGwlOTGIfG
Best Actress (Critics): Mrunal Thakur (Hi Nanna)
Best Director: Srikanth Odela (Dasara)
Best Director (Critics): Sai Razesh (Baby)
Best Debutant Director: Shouryuv (Hi Nanna)
Best Supporting Actor: Deekshit Shetty (Dasara)
Best Supporting Actress: Baby Kiara (Hi Nanna)
Best Debutant Actor: Sangeeth Shoban (MAD)
Best Debutant Actress: Vaishnavi Chaitanya (Baby)
Best Comedian: Vishnu (MAD)
Best Music Composer: Hesham Abdul Wahab (Kushi and Hi Nanna)
Best Singer: Ram Miryala (Balagam)
Best Lyricist: Ananth Sriram
Best Cinematographer: Bhuvan Gowda (Salaar)
Best Debutant Production: Wyra Entertainment (Hi Nanna)
Sensation of the Year: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Check out the full list of SIIMA 2024 Kannada winners here:
A big round of applause for @rakshitshetty , the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) at SIIMA 2024! Your mesmerizing performance in Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A has truly left everyone in awe.— SIIMA (@siima) September 14, 2024
Confident Group SIIMA Weekend Dubai#SIIMA2024 #SIIMAinDubai #NEXASIIMA… pic.twitter.com/Gmz2jARXFa
Best Film: Kaatera
Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty
Best Actress: Chaithra Achar (Toby)
Best Director: Hemanth Rao (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)
Best Debutant Director (Kannada): Nithin Krishnamurthy (Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare)
Best Actor (Critics): Dhananjaya (Gurudev Hoysala)
Best Actress (Critics): Rukmini Vasanth (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)
Best Debutant Actress: Aradhanaa (Kaatera)
Best Actor in Negative Role: Ramesh Indira (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)
Best Music Director: V Harikrishna (Kaatera)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Mangli (Kaatera)
Best Playback Singer (Male): Kapil Kapilan (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)
Excellence in Cinema Award: Shivaraj Kumar
Read More
- 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards 2024 Winners Revealed: Balagam, Chithha, Dasara Shine as Best of South Indian Cinema Gets Celebrated
- SIIMA 2024 Nominations Revealed: Nani's Dasara and Rajinikanth Starrer Jailer Lead with 11 Nominations Each
- Jr NTR Epically Roasts Sandeep Reddy Vanga During Devara Promotions - Watch