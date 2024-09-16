ETV Bharat / entertainment

SIIMA 2024 (Tamil & Malayalam): Aishwarya Wins Big for PS II, Tovino Thomas Shines as Best Actor; Full List of Winners inside

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024, held in Dubai on September 14-15, celebrated the best in Tamil and Malayalam cinema. Tamil highlights included Jailer as Best Movie, Nayanthara, and Aishwarya Rai winning Best Actress. Malayalam accolades featured Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam as Best Movie and Tovino Thomas taking Best Actor for 2018.

SIIMA 2024: Full List of Winners Highlights Talent Across Tamil and Malayalam Cinema
SIIMA 2024: Full List of Winners Highlights Talent Across Tamil and Malayalam Cinema (ANI/ ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024, which took place in Dubai on September 14-15, honoured exceptional talents in the Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam film industries. After celebrating Telugu and Kannada films, on Sunday, the event shifted focus to Tamil and Malayalam industries. The two-day event was a grand celebration of cinematic excellence, bringing together stars and industry professionals across South India.

In Tamil cinema, the awards saw Jailer clinch the Best Movie title, with Nelson Dilipkumar recognised as Best Director for the same film. Nayanthara received the Best Actress award for her performance in Annapoorani, while Aishwarya Rai won the Critics choice Best Actress award for her role in Ponniyin Selvan: II. Vikram was named Best Actor for his role in Ponniyin Selvan: II with Sivakarthikeyan winning the same award in the critics category for Maaveeran.

Vignesh Shivan was celebrated as Best Debut Director for Por Thozhil, and his work on the song Rathamaarey from Jailer earned him Best Lyricist honours too. The awards also highlighted individual performances with Saritha winning Best Supporting Actress for Maaveeran. The event underscored a diverse range of talent, from rising stars like Sundeep Kishan to extraordinary performers like SJ Suryah.

SIIMA 2024 Tamil: Full list of winners

  • Best Movie: Jailer (Sun Pictures, Nelson Dilipkumar)
  • Best Director: Nelson Dilipkumar (Jailer)
  • Best Actress: Nayanthara (Annapoorani)
  • Best Actor: Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan: II)
  • Best Debut Director: Vignesh Raja (Por Thozhil)
  • Best Debutant Actress: Preethi Anju Asrani (Ayothi)
  • Best Debutant Actor: Hridhu Haroon (Thugs)
  • Best Director (Critics): Arun Kumar Sonaimuthu (Chithha)
  • Best Actress (Critics): Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Ponniyin Selvan: II)
  • Best Actor (Critics): Sivakarthikeyan (Maaveeran)
  • Best Actress in Supporting Role: Saritha (Maaveeran)
  • Best Actor in Supporting Role: Vasant Ravi (Jailer)
  • Best Actor in Negative Role: Arjun (Leo)
  • Best Cinematographer: Theni Eashwar (Maamannan)
  • Best Lyricist: Vignesh Shivan (Rathamaarey from Jailer)
  • Best Playback Singer (Male): Sean Roldan (Naan Gaali from Good Night)
  • Best Actor in Comedy Role: Yogi Babu (Jailer)
  • Rising Star: Sundeep Kishan
  • Extraordinary Performer of the Year: SJ Suryah
  • Most Promising Actor: Kavin, Dada
  • Emerging Producer of the Year: Thittakudi Kannan Ravi, Raavana Kottam

In the Malayalam category, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam was awarded Best Movie, and Jude Anthany Joseph bagged Best Director award for 2018. Anaswara Rajan won Best Actress for Neru, and Tovino Thomas took home the Best Actor award for 2018. Hakkim Shah was recognised as Best Supporting Actor for Pranaya Vilasam.

SIIMA 2024 Malayalam: Full list of winners

  • Best Movie: Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam
  • Best Director: Jude Anthany Joseph (2018)
  • Best Actress: Anaswara Rajan (Neru)
  • Best Actor: Tovino Thomas (2018)
  • Best Debut Director: Rohit M. G. Krishnan (Iratta)
  • Best Debutant Actress: Anjana Jayaprakash (Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum)
  • Best Debutant Actor: Siju Sunny (Romancham)
  • Best Actor (Critics): Joju George (Iratta)
  • Best Actor in a Negative Role: Vishnu Agasthya (RDX)
  • Best Cinematographer: Akhil George
  • Best Music Director: Vishnu Vijay (Sulaikha Manzil)
  • Best Lyricist: Manu Manjith, Neela Nilave (RDX)
  • Best Playback Singer (Female): Anne Amie
  • Best Playback Singer (Male): KS Harisankar (Venmegham from 2018)
  • Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Arjun Ashokan (Romancham)
  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Manju Pillai (Falimy)
  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Hakkim Shah (Pranaya Vilasam)
  • Best Debutant Producer: Johnpaul George

