SIIMA 2024 (Tamil & Malayalam): Aishwarya Wins Big for PS II, Tovino Thomas Shines as Best Actor; Full List of Winners inside

Hyderabad: The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024, which took place in Dubai on September 14-15, honoured exceptional talents in the Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam film industries. After celebrating Telugu and Kannada films, on Sunday, the event shifted focus to Tamil and Malayalam industries. The two-day event was a grand celebration of cinematic excellence, bringing together stars and industry professionals across South India.

In Tamil cinema, the awards saw Jailer clinch the Best Movie title, with Nelson Dilipkumar recognised as Best Director for the same film. Nayanthara received the Best Actress award for her performance in Annapoorani, while Aishwarya Rai won the Critics choice Best Actress award for her role in Ponniyin Selvan: II. Vikram was named Best Actor for his role in Ponniyin Selvan: II with Sivakarthikeyan winning the same award in the critics category for Maaveeran.

Vignesh Shivan was celebrated as Best Debut Director for Por Thozhil, and his work on the song Rathamaarey from Jailer earned him Best Lyricist honours too. The awards also highlighted individual performances with Saritha winning Best Supporting Actress for Maaveeran. The event underscored a diverse range of talent, from rising stars like Sundeep Kishan to extraordinary performers like SJ Suryah.

SIIMA 2024 Tamil: Full list of winners

Best Movie: Jailer (Sun Pictures, Nelson Dilipkumar)

Best Director: Nelson Dilipkumar (Jailer)

Best Actress: Nayanthara (Annapoorani)

Best Actor: Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Debut Director: Vignesh Raja (Por Thozhil)

Best Debutant Actress: Preethi Anju Asrani (Ayothi)

Best Debutant Actor: Hridhu Haroon (Thugs)

Best Director (Critics): Arun Kumar Sonaimuthu (Chithha)

Best Actress (Critics): Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Actor (Critics): Sivakarthikeyan (Maaveeran)

Best Actress in Supporting Role: Saritha (Maaveeran)

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Vasant Ravi (Jailer)

Best Actor in Negative Role: Arjun (Leo)

Best Cinematographer: Theni Eashwar (Maamannan)

Best Lyricist: Vignesh Shivan (Rathamaarey from Jailer)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sean Roldan (Naan Gaali from Good Night)

Best Actor in Comedy Role: Yogi Babu (Jailer)

Rising Star: Sundeep Kishan

Extraordinary Performer of the Year: SJ Suryah

Most Promising Actor: Kavin, Dada

Emerging Producer of the Year: Thittakudi Kannan Ravi, Raavana Kottam

In the Malayalam category, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam was awarded Best Movie, and Jude Anthany Joseph bagged Best Director award for 2018. Anaswara Rajan won Best Actress for Neru, and Tovino Thomas took home the Best Actor award for 2018. Hakkim Shah was recognised as Best Supporting Actor for Pranaya Vilasam.

SIIMA 2024 Malayalam: Full list of winners