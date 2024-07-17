ETV Bharat / entertainment

SIIMA 2024 Nominations Revealed: Nani's Dasara and Rajinikanth Starrer Jailer Lead with 11 Nominations Each

Hyderabad: The 12th edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is back to commemorate the best of South Indian cinema. SIIMA celebrations represent the true essence of South Indian cinema, connecting global South Indian film fans with South Indian film stars. With the nominations revealed recently, Dasara (Telugu), Jailer (Tamil), Katera (Kannada), and 2018 (Malayalam) top the chart with the most nods. These four films went on to become commercial successes in their respective industries.

Dasara, starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh, is the leading Telugu film with 11 nominations. Also, Nani and Mrinal Thakur's film Hi Nanna has ten nominations, following closely. Nani had captured everyone's hearts with his flawless performances in the two films, both of which were released in 2023.

Apart from Nani, who has been nominated for Best Actor for Dasara and Hi Nanna, the leading ladies of both films, Keerthy Suresh and Mrunal Thakur, directors Srikanth Odela and Shouryuv, and music composers Santhosh Narayanan and Hesham Abdul Wahab, have been nominated for major categories, along with other talented artistes and technicians. Dasara was directed by newcomer Srikanth Odela, while Hi Nanna was directed by debutant Sauryuv.

In Tamil, superstar Rajinikanth's film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, leads with 11 nominations. Apart from from this, Udayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy Suresh's Mamannan follows close behind with nine nominations.

Kaatera, starring Darshan, leads the Kannada film nominations with eight nods. Similarly, Saptha Sagaradache Ello - Side A, starring Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasant, follows suit with seven nominations.

Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali's 2018 Malayalam film received eight nominations. The Jude Anthony Joseph directorial is a survival saga, which went on to become a massive hit. It is closely followed by Kathal - The Core, starring Malayalam megastar Mammootty and Jyothika, which has seven nominations.

Check out the language-wise all category nominations below.

Best Film Nominations - Tamil

Jailer

Leo

Maamannan

Ponniyin Selvan 2

Viduthalai 1

Best Film Nominations - Telugu

Balagam

Baby

Bhagavanth Kesari

Dasara

Hi Nanna

Virupaksha

Best Film Nominations - Kannada

Aachar & Co

Kaatera

Kousalya Supraja Rama

Kranti

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A

Best Film Nominations - Malayalam

Iratta

Kaathal: The Core

Nanpakal Nerathu Maykkam

Neru

2018

Best Actor In a Leading Role - Tamil

Rajinikanth (Jailer)

Sivakarthikeyan (Maaveeran)

Siddharth (Chiththa)

Udhayanidhi Stalin (Maamannan)

Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan 2)

Vijay (Leo)

Best Actor In a Leading Role - Telugu

Balakrishna for (BhagavanthKesari)

Chiranjeevi (Waltair Veerayya)

Dhanush (Sir)

Nani (Dasara)

Sai Durgha Tej (Virupaksha)

Best Actor In a Leading Role - Kannada