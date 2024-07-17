SIIMA 2024 Nominations Revealed: Nani's Dasara and Rajinikanth Starrer Jailer Lead with 11 Nominations Each

Hyderabad: The 12th edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is back to commemorate the best of South Indian cinema. SIIMA celebrations represent the true essence of South Indian cinema, connecting global South Indian film fans with South Indian film stars. With the nominations revealed recently, Dasara (Telugu), Jailer (Tamil), Katera (Kannada), and 2018 (Malayalam) top the chart with the most nods. These four films went on to become commercial successes in their respective industries.
Dasara, starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh, is the leading Telugu film with 11 nominations. Also, Nani and Mrinal Thakur's film Hi Nanna has ten nominations, following closely. Nani had captured everyone's hearts with his flawless performances in the two films, both of which were released in 2023.
Apart from Nani, who has been nominated for Best Actor for Dasara and Hi Nanna, the leading ladies of both films, Keerthy Suresh and Mrunal Thakur, directors Srikanth Odela and Shouryuv, and music composers Santhosh Narayanan and Hesham Abdul Wahab, have been nominated for major categories, along with other talented artistes and technicians. Dasara was directed by newcomer Srikanth Odela, while Hi Nanna was directed by debutant Sauryuv.
In Tamil, superstar Rajinikanth's film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, leads with 11 nominations. Apart from from this, Udayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy Suresh's Mamannan follows close behind with nine nominations.
Kaatera, starring Darshan, leads the Kannada film nominations with eight nods. Similarly, Saptha Sagaradache Ello - Side A, starring Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasant, follows suit with seven nominations.
Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali's 2018 Malayalam film received eight nominations. The Jude Anthony Joseph directorial is a survival saga, which went on to become a massive hit. It is closely followed by Kathal - The Core, starring Malayalam megastar Mammootty and Jyothika, which has seven nominations.
Check out the language-wise all category nominations below.
Best Film Nominations - Tamil
- Jailer
- Leo
- Maamannan
- Ponniyin Selvan 2
- Viduthalai 1
Best Film Nominations - Telugu
- Balagam
- Baby
- Bhagavanth Kesari
- Dasara
- Hi Nanna
- Virupaksha
Best Film Nominations - Kannada
- Aachar & Co
- Kaatera
- Kousalya Supraja Rama
- Kranti
- Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A
Best Film Nominations - Malayalam
- Iratta
- Kaathal: The Core
- Nanpakal Nerathu Maykkam
- Neru
- 2018
Best Actor In a Leading Role - Tamil
- Rajinikanth (Jailer)
- Sivakarthikeyan (Maaveeran)
- Siddharth (Chiththa)
- Udhayanidhi Stalin (Maamannan)
- Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan 2)
- Vijay (Leo)
Best Actor In a Leading Role - Telugu
- Balakrishna for (BhagavanthKesari)
- Chiranjeevi (Waltair Veerayya)
- Dhanush (Sir)
- Nani (Dasara)
- Sai Durgha Tej (Virupaksha)
Best Actor In a Leading Role - Kannada
- Darshan Thoogudeepa (Kaatera)
- Daali Dhananjaya (Gurudev Hoysala)
- Raj B Shetty (Toby)
- Ramesh Aravind (Shivaji Surathkal 2)
- Rakshit Shetty (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A)
- Shivarajkumar (Ghost)
Best Actor In a Leading Role - Malayalam
- Basil Joseph (Falimy & Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham)
- Joju George (Iratta)
- Mohanlal (Neru)
- Mammootty (Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Kaathal The Core, & Kannur Squad)
- Suresh Gopi (Garudan)
- Tovino Thomas (2018)
Best Director - Tamil
- Lokesh Kanagaraj (Leo)
- Mani Ratnam (Ponniyin Selvan 2)
- Mari Selvaraj (Maamannan)
- Nelson Dilipkumar (Jailer)
- S. U. Arun Kumar (Chiththa)
- Vetrimaaran (Viduthalai Part 1)
Best Director - Telugu
- Anil Ravipudi (Bhagavanth Kesari)
- K. S. Ravindra (Waltair Veerayya)
- Gopichand Malineni (Veera Simha Reddy)
- Karthik Varma Dandu (Virupaksha)
- Sai Rajesh Neelam (Baby)
- Srikanth Odela (Dasara)
Best Director - Kannada
- Akash Srivatsa (Shivaji Surathkal 2)
- Hemanth Rao (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A)
- Shashank (Kousalya Supraja Rama)
- Tharun Kishore Sudhir (Kaatera)
- V Hari Krishna (Kranti)
Best Director - Malayalam
- Jeethu Joseph (Neru)
- Jeo Baby (Kaathal The Core)
- Jude Anthany Joseph (2018)
- Lijo Jose Pellissery (Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam)
- Priyadarshan (Corona Papers)
Best Actress in a Leading Role - Tamil
- Trisha (Leo)
- Nayanthara (Annapoorani)
- Aishwarya Rai (Ponniyin Selvan 2)
- Keerthy Suresh (Maamannan)
- Meetha Raghunath (Good Night)
- Aishwarya Rajesh (Farhana)
Best Actress in a Leading Role - Telugu
- Keerthy Suresh (Dasara)
- Mrunal Thakur (Hi Nanna)
- Samyuktha Menon (Virupaksha)
- Shruti Haasan (Veera Simha Reddy)
- Sreeleela (Bhagvanth Kesari)
- Payal Rajput (Mangalavaram)
Best Actress in a Leading Role - Kannada
- Chaithra J Achar (Toby)
- Rachita Ram (Kranti)
- Rukmini Vasanth (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)
- Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy (Aachar & Co)
- Meghana Raj (Tatsama Tadbhava)
- Megha Shetty (Kaiva)
Best Actress in a Leading Role - Malayalam
- Jyotika (Kaathal - the Core)
- Manju Warrier (Ayisha)
- Kalyani Priyadarshan (Sesham Mike - Il Fathima)
- Anaswara Rajan (Neru)
- Darshana Rajendran (Purusha Pretham)
- Vincy Aloshious (Rekha)
Best actor in supporting role - Tamil
- Vadivelu (Maamannan)
- MS Baskar (Parking)
- SJ Suryah (Jigarthanda Double X)
- Sarathkumar (Varisu)
- Vasanth Ravi (Jailer)
Best actor in a supporting role - Telugu
- Brahmanandam (Ranga Maarthaanda)
- Prithviraj Sukumaran (Salaar)
- Dekshith Shetty (Dasara)
- Viraj Ashwin (Baby)
- Angad Bedi (Hi Nanna)
- Ravi Krishna (Virupaksha)
Best actor in supporting role - Kannada
- Aravinnd Iyer (Tatsama Tadbhava)
- Gopalkrishna Desphande (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side B)
- Rangayana Raghu (Tagaru Palya)
- Harshil Koushik (Aachar & Co)
- Naveen Shankar (Hondisi Bareyiri)
Best actor in supporting role - Malayalam
- Jagadeesh (Falimy)
- Alexander Prasanth (Purusha Pretham)
- Siddique (Neru)
- Hakkim Shah (Pranaya Vilasam)
- Lal (2018)
Best actress in supporting role - Tamil
- Mullai Arasi (Are you Ok Baby)
- Nadiya Moidu (Let's Get Married)
- Abarnathi (Irugapatru)
- Saritha (Maaveeran)
- Raichal Rabecca (Good Night)
Best actress in a supporting role - Telugu
- Varalaxmi Sarathkumar (Veera Simha Reddy)
- Sreya Reddy (Salaar)
- Rohini (Writer Padmabhushan)
- Soniya Singh (Virupaksha)
- Baby Kiara Khanna (Hi Nanna)
- Shreya Navile (Month Of Madhu)
Best actress in supporting role - Kannada
- Archana Kottige (Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare)
- Chaithra J Achar (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side B)
- Samyukta Hornad (Toby)
- Kavya Sha (David)
- Saathvika (Baang)
Best actress in supporting role - Malayalam
- Poornima Indrajith (Thuramukham)
- Aima Rosmy (Sebastian Rdx)
- Tanvi Ram (2018)
- Manju Pillai (Falimy)
- Remya Nambeesan (B 32 Muthal 44 Vare)
Best music director - Tamil
- Santhosh Narayanan - Jigarthanda Double X, Chiththa
- Nivas K Prasanna - Takkar
- Anirudh Ravichander - Jailer, Leo
- Ilayaraja - Viduthalai-1
- AR Rahman - Ponniyin Selvan-2
Best music director - Telugu
- Santhosh Narayanan (Dasara)
- Devi Sri Prasad (Waltair Veerayya)
- Vijay Bulganin (Baby)
- Hesham Abdul Wahab (Kushi, Hi Nanna)
- Thaman (Veera Simha Reddy)
Best music director - Kannada
- Bindhumalini - Aachar & Co
- Vasuki Vaibhav - Tagarupalya
- Charan Raj - Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A
- V Harikrishna - Kaatera
- Ravi Basrur - Kabzaa
Best music director - Malayalam
- Vishnu Vijay - Sulaikha Manzil
- Sushin Shyam - Romancham
- Sam C S - Rdx
- Nobin Paul - 2018
- Justin Prabhakaran - Pachuvum Athbuthavilakkum
Best lyric writer - Tamil
- Ilayaraja - Kaatumalli - Viduthalai-1
- Yugabharathi - Nenjame Nenjame - Maamannan
- Vignesh Shivan - Rathamaarey-Jailer
- Vivek Unakku - Thaan-Chiththa
- Ku Karthik - Nira - Takkar
Best lyric writer - Telugu
- Kasarla Shyam - Ooru Palleturu (Balagam)
- Krishna Kanth- Adigaa (Hi Nanna)
- Anantha Sriram - O Rendu Prema Meghaalila ( BABY )
- Shreemani - Ori Vaari ( Dasara )
- Bhaskara Bhatla - Nuvvu Navvukuntu ( MAD)
Best lyric writer - Kannada
- Daali Dhananjaya - Tagarupalya Title Track
- Chethan Kumar - Pasandagavne (Kaatera)
- Dhananjay Ranjan -Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A Title Track
- Kinnal Raj - Namaami Namaami (Kabzaa)
- Pruthvi - Mellage (Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye)
Best lyric writer - Malayalam
- Anvar Ali Ennum en Kaaval - Kaathal - the Core
- Vaisakh Sugunan Thathamma Chelolu -Madanolsavam
- Muhsin Parari Premakkathu Paattu -Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham
- Vinayak Sasikumar Roohe - Neru
- Manu Manjith Neela Nilave - Rdx
Best playback singer (male) - Tamil
- Sean Roldan - Naan Gaali - Good Night
- Anirudh Ravichander - Badass - Leo
- Vishal Mishra - Rathamaarey- Jailer
- Haricharan Chinnanjiru - Nilave-Ponniyin Selvan-2
- Vijay Yesudas - Nenjame Nenjame - Maamannan
Best playback singer (male) - Telugu
- Sid Sriram - Aradhya (Kushi)
- Rahul Sipligunj - Ayyayyo Sad Version (Mem Famous)
- Adithya RK, Leon James - Almost Padipoyinde Pilla (Das Ka Dhamki)
- Anurag Kulkarni - Samayama (Hi Nanna)
- Ram Miryala - Ooru Palleturu (Balagam)
Best playback singer (male) - Kannada
- Hemanth Kumar - Yava Janumada Gelathi (Kaatera)
- B Ajaneesh Loknath- Hostel Hudugaru Protest Song (Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare)
- Haricharan - Arre Idu Yentha Bhavane (Gurudev Hoysala)
- Kapil Kapilan - Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A Title Track
- Adithya R K - Oh Kavana (Hondisi Bareyari)
Best playback singer (male) - Malayalam
- Kapil Kapilan Neela Nilave... Rdx
- K S Harisankar Venmegham... 2018
- Vidyadharan Master Love You Muthe... Padmini
- G Venugopal Ennum en Kaaval... Kaathal - the Core
- Mithun Jayaraj Naruchiriyude... Pranaya Vilasam
Best playback singer (female) - Tamil
- Shwetha Mohan - Vaa Vaathi- Vaathi
- Dhee - Maamadurai- Jigarthanda DoubleX
- Karthiga Vaidyanathan- Kangal Yeno-Chiththa
- Ananya Bhat - Kattu Malli- Viduthalai-1
- Sakthisree Gopalan - Aga Naga- Ponniyin Selvan-2
Best playback singer (female) - Telugu
- Dhee - Chamkeela Angeelesi (Dasara)
- Swetha Mohan - Mastaru Mastaru (Sir)
- Sahithi Chaganti, Satya Yamini - Maa Bava Manobhavalu (Veera Simha Reddy )
- Harika Narayan - Ravanasura Anthem (Ravanasura)
- Shakthisree Gopalan - Ammaadi (Hi Nanna)
Best playback singer (female) - Kannada
- Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole - Radha Radha (Kabzaa)
- Mangli - Pasandaagavne (Kaatera)
- Aishwarya Rangarajan - Pushpavati (Kranti)
- Sunidhi Ganesh - Doori Laali (Tatsama Tadbhava)
- Srilakshmi Belmannu - Kadalanu Kano Horatiro (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Side B)
Best playback singer (female) - Malayalam
- Shreya Ghoshal - Kalaapakkara -King of Kotha
- Shikha Prabhakaran - Tharattayi -Iratta
- Mridula Warrier - Nerukayil Nin -Neeraja
- Pushpavathy Poyppadathu - Haalaake Marunne -Sulaikha Manzil
- Anne Amie - Thinkal - Pachuvum Athbhuthavilakkum
Best actor in negative role - Tamil
- Fahadh Faasil (Maamannan)
- Vinayakan (Jailer)
- Mysskin (Maaveeran)
- Arjun (Leo)
- Sunil Sukhada (Por Thozhil)
Best actor in negative role - Telugu
- Prakash Raj (Waltair Veerayya)
- Duniya Vijay (Veera Simha Reddy)
- Arjun Rampal (Bhagavanth Kesari)
- Shine Tom Chacko (Dasara)
- Arvind Swamy (Custody)
Best actor in negative role - Kannada
- Ramesh Indira (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Side B)
- Naveen Shankar (Gurudev Hoysala)
- Ugram Manju (Kaiva)
- Deepak Raj Shetty (Toby)
- Kaliprasad K P (Hondisi Bareyari)
Best actor in negative role - Malayalam
- Biju Menon (Garudan)
- Vinay Rai (Christopher)
- Shabeer Kallarackal (King of Kotha)
- Arjun Radhakrishnan (Kannur Squad)
- Vishnu Agasthya (Rdx)
This year's SIIMA 2024 will be held in Dubai on September 14 and 15, with elaborate arrangements. An online voting method will be used to choose the winners of the 12th edition. Fans can cast their votes for the films starring their favourite stars on the SIIMA website and Facebook page.
Read More
- SIIMA 2023 full winners list: Have a look at who won what from Tamil and Malayalam cinema
- SIIMA Awards 2023: Check out the list of Telugu and Kannada winners at the star-studded event
- Rajinikanth's film Jailer ranks 7 in top 10 Google search movies
- Dasara grosses Rs 100 crore in 6 days, Nani to fans: Our effort, your gift