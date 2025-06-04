Signal Season 2: Lee Je Hoon Assures Fans Of A Strong Sequel, Calls Cast Reunion 'Rare And Meaningful'

Hyderabad: Nearly a decade after its groundbreaking debut, the South Korean series Signal is finally returning with a second season. The series, which originally aired in 2016, earned a place among the most iconic K-dramas with its compelling narrative that connected detectives across timelines to solve cold cases. Now, after years of fan anticipation and persistent speculation, Signal 2 is officially in production and slated to premiere in the first half of 2026.

Actor Lee Je Hoon, who plays profiler Park Hae Young, recently shared his thoughts on returning to the iconic series. During a media interaction, while promoting his upcoming film Big Deal, Lee expressed deep excitement and sentiment about reuniting with his former co-stars.

"It's rare (for a cast) to reunite and act together again after 10 years," he told a newswire. "For me, it's something I'll remember for the rest of my life."

Lee Je Hoon spoke warmly about reuniting with Kim Hye Soo and Cho Jin Woong, who reprise their roles as Cha Soo Hyun and Lee Jae Han, respectively. Their chemistry and shared history on the set of Signal were a source of encouragement for the actor.

"Seeing them again after all this time was both reassuring and motivating. I could feel how much we've all grown since then. I think we've become more relaxed, too," he shared.

The actor also spoke about the expectations of the fans, acknowledging the pressure of coming up with a worthy sequel. "It will certainly be a project worth waiting for. We are shooting in a good mood, so I hope everyone will wait just a bit longer," he further stated.

Signal was not only applauded for its captivating storyline but also for its emotional impact and intellectual themes. The narrative revolved around an elusive message through a walkie-talkie between past and present detectives, allowing them to crack unsolved cases. The finale of the first season closed with an open-ended situation, suggesting the survival of missing detective Lee Jae Han and keeping viewers eagerly awaiting continuation.

Screenwriter Kim Eun Hee, who penned the initial season, returns to write Signal 2, and Ahn Tae Jin, who directed The Night Owl, is back to the director's seat. With the original crew and cast members returning, hopes are high that the sequel will be as good as its predecessor while remaining true to its essence.