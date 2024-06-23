Sidhartha Mallya Ties Knot with Girlfriend Jasmine, Pictures of Their Dreamy Wedding Viral

Hyderabad: Siddharth Mallya has tied the knot with his girlfriend Jasmine London. The first picture from their wedding just popped up on Jasmine's Instagram Stories moments ago. The snap features Jasmine in a stunning white bridal gown, hand in hand with her husband Sidhartha Mallya, sporting a gleaming gold wedding band. The couple had officially announced their engagement last Halloween.

Siddharth Mallya, known as the son of fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, had earlier announced their impending wedding week on Instagram. "Wedding week has begun," Mallya had captioned an Instagram post earlier this week, sharing a photo with his fiancée. The image captured the bride-to-be in a floral dress, posing with the groom against a floral backdrop.

In the days leading up to their wedding, they were spotted together on a shopping spree. The ceremony itself was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family of the bride and groom. Some of the wedding attendees also shared pictures of the personalized wedding favors given by the couple on social media.

Little is known about Jasmine. According to her Instagram profile, she resides in the US. A Harry Potter aficionado and a food enthusiast, Jasmine seems to have a penchant for travel. The couple shares a household with a Husky, a Beagle, a Golden Retriever, and a cat.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Sidhartha Mallya grew up in London and the UAE. Sidhartha attended Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London before pursuing studies at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. He has since ventured into modeling and acting. In 2020, he also came up with a web series titled ConSIDer This. Recently, Sidhartha Mallya authored a children's book titled Sad-Glad, a picture book aimed at helping children embrace their emotions.