Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Other Celebrities Share Special Messages on National Sports Day

Hyderabad: Bollywood stars took to their social media handles to mark National Sports Day on August 29, a tribute to India's sporting heroes and a celebration of the physical and mental discipline involved in sports. This day is dedicated to honouring the legacy of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, whose contributions to Indian sports continue to inspire.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, known for his roles in Bollywood hits, shared nostalgic moments from his film Kapoor & Sons, where he is seen playing cricket. His post, featuring a throwback video and pictures of him enjoying cricket on set, reflected his long-standing love for the sport. Malhotra wrote, "From Delhi streets to film sets, my love for cricket remains unchanged!"

Bollywood Stars Commemorate National Sports Day (Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty celebrated the day with an Instagram story featuring a motivating message: "Happy National Sports Day. Sports isn't just about winning; it's about celebrating our bodies, our minds, and our spirit. This Sports Day, let's inspire each other to reach new heights and achieve our goals."

Jackie Shroff shared a moving video highlighting Indian athletes' achievements at the Paris Olympics 2024. The video showcased India's six-medal haul, including Manu Bhaker's historic bronze in the women's 10m Air Pistol and Neeraj Chopra's silver in the men's javelin throw. Shroff captioned the video, "Honouring our Indian Athletes at the Olympics."

Rakul Preet Singh posted a video from her golf sessions, encouraging fans to engage in sports with the caption, "Bahar jao, khelo koodu. Happy National Sports Day!" National Sports Day serves as a reminder of the dedication and passion of athletes who bring pride to the nation.