Sidharth Malhotra Reacts to Fan Scammed of Rs 50 Lakh: 'Exercise Caution When Dealing With Such Matters'

Published : Jul 3, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra addressed a scam incident where a fan lost Rs 50 lakh to a fraudulent fan page claiming his life was in danger. Sidharth warned fans about online fraud through an Instagram post, urging caution and emphasising that neither he nor his family supports such activities.

Hyderabad: A devoted fan of Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra was swindled out of a substantial sum of Rs 50 lakh by a fraudulent fan page. The scammer's ploy was to deceive the fan into believing that the actor's life was in danger due to his wife Kiara Advani, prompting the fan to transfer the money. Now, Sidharth has reacted to this matter, warning fans of the dangers of online fraud that targets celebrity enthusiasts.

Sidharth took to his Instagram account to issue a warning to his fans, emphasising that their safety is of vital importance to him. In a note, he wrote, "It has been brought to my attention that certain fraudulent activities/scams have been circulating on various social media platforms, allegedly claiming to be associated with or in relation to me, my family and people claiming to be my fans and seeking money."

It further added, "I want to assure everyone reading this that neither I nor my family or team support any of this. I urge all of you to exercise caution when dealing with such matters. If you receive any suspicious requests, report them to the appropriate authorities and avoid spreading false information."

The actor also appealed to his fans to refrain from spreading false information, which can often worsen the problem. He reiterated that his fans have always been his greatest source of strength and that their trust and safety are his top priorities. Sidharth concluded his message by expressing his gratitude and affection for his fans, signing off with a warm "Big Love and Hug!"

