Sidharth Malhotra Opts Out of Meghna Gulzar's Project: Reports

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has made a significant impact in the film industry with his portrayal of characters in uniform, having played three notable roles in recent years. His journey began with the biographical drama Shershaah, where he essayed the role of the late Captain Vikram Batra, followed by his entry into Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Indian Police Force. Most recently, he donned the uniform once again in the aerial action film Yodha. However, it appears that the actor is now keen on exploring other genres and taking a break from these roles.

Reports had surfaced about Sidharth's potential collaboration with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, but sources close to the project have revealed that the actor has opted out of the film. According to insiders, Sidharth is eager to work with Meghna, but the role in the project required him to wear a uniform once again, which didn't align with his current goals. The actor is now focused on diversifying his filmography and showcasing his versatility as an actor. As a result, he has been rejecting offers that involve playing characters in uniform.

Speaking of his upcoming endeavours, Sidharth has an action film in the works with producer Murad Khetani. Additionally, rumours are circulating about his upcoming romantic movie with his wife Kiara Advani, marking their first on-screen collaboration since their wedding last year. Furthermore, there are reports about a potential romantic comedy with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.