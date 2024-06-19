ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra Opts Out of Meghna Gulzar's Project: Reports

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 19, 2024, 5:01 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra, known for his roles in uniform in projects like Shershaah, Indian Police Force and Yodha, is seemingly seeking to diversify his filmography. The actor has reportedly opted out of a project with Meghna Gulzar because it involved playing another character in uniform.

Sidharth Malhotra Opts Out of Meghna Gulzar's Project: Reports
Director Meghna Gulzar, actor Sidharth Malhotra (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has made a significant impact in the film industry with his portrayal of characters in uniform, having played three notable roles in recent years. His journey began with the biographical drama Shershaah, where he essayed the role of the late Captain Vikram Batra, followed by his entry into Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Indian Police Force. Most recently, he donned the uniform once again in the aerial action film Yodha. However, it appears that the actor is now keen on exploring other genres and taking a break from these roles.

Reports had surfaced about Sidharth's potential collaboration with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, but sources close to the project have revealed that the actor has opted out of the film. According to insiders, Sidharth is eager to work with Meghna, but the role in the project required him to wear a uniform once again, which didn't align with his current goals. The actor is now focused on diversifying his filmography and showcasing his versatility as an actor. As a result, he has been rejecting offers that involve playing characters in uniform.

Speaking of his upcoming endeavours, Sidharth has an action film in the works with producer Murad Khetani. Additionally, rumours are circulating about his upcoming romantic movie with his wife Kiara Advani, marking their first on-screen collaboration since their wedding last year. Furthermore, there are reports about a potential romantic comedy with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

READ MORE

  1. Hanuman Jayanti 2024: From Ram Charan to Sidharth Malhotra, Celebs Extend Wishes on Auspicious Day
  2. Rakul-Jackky, Kriti-Pulkit Celebrate Their First Holi after Wedding, Sid-Kiara's Second Together
  3. Yodha Box Office Day 7: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Breaches Rs 25 Cr Mark in First Week

TAGGED:

SIDHARTH MALHOTRASIDHARTH EXITS MEGHNA GULZAR FILMSIDHARTH MALHOTRA MOVIESSIDHARTH FILM WITH MEGHNA GULZAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.