ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Our Hearts Are Full': Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani Share First Post After Welcoming Baby Girl

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcome a healthy baby girl in Mumbai. The SOTY stars are now all proud parents to daughters.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 10:38 AM IST

Updated : July 16, 2025 at 10:44 AM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Bollywood's much-loved couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, have embraced parenthood with the arrival of their baby girl. The couple, who tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in February 2023 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, welcomed their first child at the H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai. Sid and Kiara shared the good news in a joint post on Instagram.

Taking to their official accounts, the proud parents wrote: "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl." As per media outlets both mother and baby are doing well. As the couple enters this wonderful new chapter in their lives, fans and colleagues in the industry took to social media to offer their congratulations, adding their cheers for the newest little star to arrive in the world.

Much to the delight of Student of the Year (SOTY) fans from 2012, the arrival of their baby girl marks a major coincidence. With Sidharth becoming a father to a daughter, all three debutants from the film - Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra - are now parents to baby girls. It marks a full circle moment for the trio who led a new generation in Bollywood.

Just a few days before the birth, the couple was captured exiting a maternity clinic, sparking speculation that the delivery might possibly be earlier than expected since Kiara was originally due in August. In February of this year, they had announced their pregnancy with a lovely post on Instagram, sharing a photo of themselves holding baby socks. The post immediately went viral and received congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities.

Their romance from being co-stars to life partners is one of Bollywood's favourite stories. The actors first met at a party and went on to feature together in Shershaah, which became both a commercial and critical success, as well as the start to their romance. On the professional front, both actors have big releases coming up. Sidharth will next be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the romantic comedy Param Sundari, while Kiara is preparing for the blockbuster Independence Day release of War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Read More

  1. FIR Registered Against Director Pa Ranjith, Others In Stuntman Raju's Death During Vettuvam Shoot
  2. From Honey Singh's AR Rahman Tattoo To Deepika's RK: Celebs Who Got Inked To Honour Icons And Relationships
  3. Rangeen: Viineet Kumar Siingh, Rajshri Deshpande Starrer Series To Hit OTT On THIS Date

Hyderabad: Bollywood's much-loved couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, have embraced parenthood with the arrival of their baby girl. The couple, who tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in February 2023 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, welcomed their first child at the H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai. Sid and Kiara shared the good news in a joint post on Instagram.

Taking to their official accounts, the proud parents wrote: "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl." As per media outlets both mother and baby are doing well. As the couple enters this wonderful new chapter in their lives, fans and colleagues in the industry took to social media to offer their congratulations, adding their cheers for the newest little star to arrive in the world.

Much to the delight of Student of the Year (SOTY) fans from 2012, the arrival of their baby girl marks a major coincidence. With Sidharth becoming a father to a daughter, all three debutants from the film - Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra - are now parents to baby girls. It marks a full circle moment for the trio who led a new generation in Bollywood.

Just a few days before the birth, the couple was captured exiting a maternity clinic, sparking speculation that the delivery might possibly be earlier than expected since Kiara was originally due in August. In February of this year, they had announced their pregnancy with a lovely post on Instagram, sharing a photo of themselves holding baby socks. The post immediately went viral and received congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities.

Their romance from being co-stars to life partners is one of Bollywood's favourite stories. The actors first met at a party and went on to feature together in Shershaah, which became both a commercial and critical success, as well as the start to their romance. On the professional front, both actors have big releases coming up. Sidharth will next be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the romantic comedy Param Sundari, while Kiara is preparing for the blockbuster Independence Day release of War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Read More

  1. FIR Registered Against Director Pa Ranjith, Others In Stuntman Raju's Death During Vettuvam Shoot
  2. From Honey Singh's AR Rahman Tattoo To Deepika's RK: Celebs Who Got Inked To Honour Icons And Relationships
  3. Rangeen: Viineet Kumar Siingh, Rajshri Deshpande Starrer Series To Hit OTT On THIS Date
Last Updated : July 16, 2025 at 10:44 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SIDHARTH KIARA BABY GIRLSIDHARTH MALHOTRAKIARA ADVANISID KIARA DAUGHTERSIDHARTH KIARA BABY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.