'Our Hearts Are Full': Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani Share First Post After Welcoming Baby Girl

Hyderabad: Bollywood's much-loved couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, have embraced parenthood with the arrival of their baby girl. The couple, who tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in February 2023 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, welcomed their first child at the H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai. Sid and Kiara shared the good news in a joint post on Instagram.

Taking to their official accounts, the proud parents wrote: "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl." As per media outlets both mother and baby are doing well. As the couple enters this wonderful new chapter in their lives, fans and colleagues in the industry took to social media to offer their congratulations, adding their cheers for the newest little star to arrive in the world.

Much to the delight of Student of the Year (SOTY) fans from 2012, the arrival of their baby girl marks a major coincidence. With Sidharth becoming a father to a daughter, all three debutants from the film - Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra - are now parents to baby girls. It marks a full circle moment for the trio who led a new generation in Bollywood.

Just a few days before the birth, the couple was captured exiting a maternity clinic, sparking speculation that the delivery might possibly be earlier than expected since Kiara was originally due in August. In February of this year, they had announced their pregnancy with a lovely post on Instagram, sharing a photo of themselves holding baby socks. The post immediately went viral and received congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities.

Their romance from being co-stars to life partners is one of Bollywood's favourite stories. The actors first met at a party and went on to feature together in Shershaah, which became both a commercial and critical success, as well as the start to their romance. On the professional front, both actors have big releases coming up. Sidharth will next be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the romantic comedy Param Sundari, while Kiara is preparing for the blockbuster Independence Day release of War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.