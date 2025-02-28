Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani Announce Pregnancy: 'Greatest Gift of Our Lives Coming Soon'

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced they are expecting their first child. The couple, who tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in 2023, shared the news on their social media platform on Friday. Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments with love and congratulations.

Kiara and Sidharth surprised many with this joyful announcement. Taking to X, the star couple shared a picture of baby woolen socks on their hands and wrote: "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon." This new chapter in their lives has made fans even more excited for them. Meanwhile, celebrities have also joined fans in congratulating the couple on social media. Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Athiya Shetty and others have extended warm wishes to parents-to-be.

For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara fell in love during the filming of Shershaah. The 2021 film was their first project together. In 2022, spilling the beans on their love stroy, Sidharth, on the Karan Johar chat show Koffee With Karan, had said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great." However, it was Kiara who confirmed the relationship saying that they were "more than friends."

On the professional front, Sid was last seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. His next project is with Janhvi Kapoor. The two will be seen in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film Param Sundari. Kiara, on the other hand, was recently seen in Game Changer opposite Ram Charan. She also has Don 3 and War 2 in her kitty.