Sidharth Malhotra Fan in US Claims Massive Fraud Over Actor's Safety Hoax

Hyderabad: An alarming set of charges regarding a fanpage that Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra appears to follow has been made by a fan on X ( formerly known as Twitter). In an array of tweets, the Sidharth fan alleges that the popular fan page admins conned her of Rs 50 lakhs. Fan Minoo Vasudeva, who lives in the United States, says she was tricked into believing reports about the actor's deteriorating physical health by Aliza and Husna Parveen.

Interestingly, she was told that Kiara Advani, the actor's wife, was the reason for the actor's problems. Tha fan Vasudeva stated that she was informed by Aliza and Husna Parveen, who run a fan page for Sidharth, that "Kiara forced him to marry her by threatening to kill his family." Along with several other outrageous accusations, she was also led to believe that the actress "did black magic on him." She also claimed that Sid had lost access to his bank account in a note that was uploaded online.

"Aliza asked me to help her 'save Sid'," the fan said. However, Vasudeva claims that the con artists went one step further and set her up with Deepak Dubey (@magical_master_of_mumbai), who went on to introduce her to an informant working for Kiara's team named Radhika (@sidharthdefender), who purportedly had inside knowledge of the couple's whereabouts.

She continued, saying, "The fake Deepak and I negotiated a weekly rate of 1000 INR/weekly to get inside info of him (Sidharth). I paid them weekly charges to get inside info & speak with Sid," she stated, adding, "I also handed Sid a 500 INR bonus so we could talk but I soon understood that this wasn't the genuine Sid."

She wrote, "Honestly, my money was stolen for the wrong reasons... I DO want it back," as her concluding statement before calling for justice. "I know I initially claimed not to, but Sid... Please ask these women to repay the money that was stolen, if at all feasible. More than anything, I want justice served for each and every innocent fan that these ladies have deceived in Sidharth Malhotra's name," she posted.

Fans have been trying to support the US fan by sharing her posts and tagging the actor in an attempt to draw his attention to the purported scam, but the post has outraged them. It's unknown if the lady has contacted the police to resolve the issue. Sidharth and the fan account @sidmalhotra.updates have not responded as of now.