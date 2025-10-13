'To Break Away From Tillu, I Had To Take Up Telusu Kada' - Says Siddu Jonnalagadda At Trailer Launch
Siddu Jonnalagadda at Telusu Kada trailer launch event said he chose the film to break away from his "Tillu" image and explore a deeper role.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 13, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: The buzz around Siddu Jonnalagadda's upcoming romantic comedy film Telusu Kada has hit new heights after the trailer of the film was released on Monday, October 13. The movie, which is directed by Neeraja Kona, a stylist-turned-filmmaker, is her directorial venture and promises to deliver an emotional, character-driven story with themes revolving around contemporary relationships, ego, and emotional growth.
At the trailer launch event, Siddu Jonnalagadda, who has gained widespread recognition for his work in DJ Tillu and Tillu Square, opened up about why he chose to do a project like Telusu Kada. The actor revealed that he deliberately chose a contrasting role to move away from the image of "Tillu" that audiences had come to associate him with.
"I'm glad everyone liked the trailer. We wanted to give viewers a bang with it, and what you saw there is exactly what you'll experience in the film… the same character and tone," Siddu said, expressing delight over the trailer's warm reception.
Sharing more about his new role and creative journey, the actor explained that Telusu Kada helped him step out of his comfort zone. "To come out of a character like Tillu, I have to do films like this. Tillu is innocent, but we all know Varun from Telusu Kada isn't really like that. He's an intelligent character. Varun's character in Telusu Kada is very entertaining, and I'm sure the film will connect with both youth and families," Siddu added.
The trailer hints at a complex character study, with Siddu portraying a man who believes that control should always rest with men. Underneath the witty dialogue lies a layered narrative about ego, love, and personal transformation.
Neeraja Kona's writing and direction have already drawn attention for their freshness and emotional depth. Her dialogues are sharp, relatable, and occasionally unsettling, giving the film a strong dramatic edge. Critics and fans have complimented the trailer for its balance of energy, introspection, and visuals.
While Telusu Kada is centered mainly around Siddu's character, the movie also features Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna playing key roles that are said to extend beyond mere glamour, providing performance-driven arcs. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, with music composed by S Thaman, Telusu Kada is scheduled to hit theatres on October 17.
