'To Break Away From Tillu, I Had To Take Up Telusu Kada' - Says Siddu Jonnalagadda At Trailer Launch

Hyderabad: The buzz around Siddu Jonnalagadda's upcoming romantic comedy film Telusu Kada has hit new heights after the trailer of the film was released on Monday, October 13. The movie, which is directed by Neeraja Kona, a stylist-turned-filmmaker, is her directorial venture and promises to deliver an emotional, character-driven story with themes revolving around contemporary relationships, ego, and emotional growth.

At the trailer launch event, Siddu Jonnalagadda, who has gained widespread recognition for his work in DJ Tillu and Tillu Square, opened up about why he chose to do a project like Telusu Kada. The actor revealed that he deliberately chose a contrasting role to move away from the image of "Tillu" that audiences had come to associate him with.

Telusu Kada Trailer Launch (Photo: Special Arrangement)

"I'm glad everyone liked the trailer. We wanted to give viewers a bang with it, and what you saw there is exactly what you'll experience in the film… the same character and tone," Siddu said, expressing delight over the trailer's warm reception.