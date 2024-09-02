Siddique Claims Conspiracy Amid Rape Allegations; Files for Anticipatory Bail in Kerala High Court

Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Siddique has approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in response to a rape case filed against him by an actor. The case, registered by the Thiruvananthapuram Museum Police, includes serious charges under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The actor claimed that Siddique sexually assaulted her in January 2016 at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.

In his anticipatory bail petition, Siddique denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and intended to tarnish his reputation. The Malayalam actor also argued that there was no rape complaint in the allegations made by the woman years ago. However, Siddique has committed to fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The case has prompted Siddique to resign from his position as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) along with its entire 17-member executive committee following serious allegations of sexual abuse made by several female actors against prominent Malayalam cinema figures, including director Ranjith and actor Mukesh. Siddique has also filed a counter-complaint with the Director General of Police, alleging that the accusations against him are part of a conspiracy.

This incident is part of a larger pattern of sexual assault allegations within the Malayalam film industry, highlighted by the recent Hema Committee report which exposed numerous instances of misconduct. Alongside Siddique, several other prominent figures, including actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, and director Ranjith, have also faced similar allegations.