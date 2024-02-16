Siddharth Anand Lauds Hrithik, Tiger for Not Using Body Double for Car Chase Sequence in War

Siddharth Anand Lauds Hrithik, Tiger for Not Using Body Double for Car Chase Sequence in War

War hit theatres on October 2, 2019. The car chase scene, which Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff performed themselves, was widely appreciated.

Hyderabad: Acting is not an easy job, and performers must venture outside of their comfort zone for varied parts. many a time apart from mouthing dialogues, actors are involved in high risk stunts. Though many depend on stunt doubles. In an X video, Siddharth Anand revealed that the famous car chase sequence in War was performed by the lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff themselves.

The internet is swamped with tweets from an interview excerpt in which Siddharth, the film's director, Hrithik and Tiger narrate the experience of the climax scene. The action scenes were performed by the actors revealed Anand, heaping praises on their conviction. For the unversed, the climax car chase sequence in question garnered headlines for its edge of the seat portrayal.

Talking about it, Siddharth said that he trusted the actors as both liked to push the boundary and deliver their best. Adding to it, Tiger shared that it was difficult to shoot the portion on ice as he had to maintain a safe distance from the camera and crew while flipping his car around. The sequence was choreographed by Paul Jennings from LA, who has worked in films such as The Dark Knight.

The Siddharth Anand directorial features Vaani Kapoor, Anupriya Goenka, and Ashutosh Rana in important roles. In the climax sequence of War, Kabir (Hrithik) and Khalid (Tiger) drift their automobiles in a snowy terrain, keeping viewers hooked to their seats.

On the work front, Hrithik and director Siddharth Anand reconnected for the third time with the Ariel action film Fighter. The film also includes Anil Kapoor and Deepika Paudkone in major roles. The film released in cinemas in 2024. War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, was one of the top films of 2019.

