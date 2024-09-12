'Sick and Tired': Just Before Tragic End, Anil Mehta's Last Call to Malaika Hints at Inner Turmoil

Mumbai: In a tragic turn of events, Anil Mehta, the stepfather of actor-model Malaika Arora, reportedly took his own life in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. According to a police official, Mehta, aged 62, was found dead in the premises of Ayesha Manor, the upscale Almeida Park area of Bandra, where he resided with his wife, around 9 am. At the time of the incident, Malaika Arora was in Pune.

Later, Mehta’s family, including Malaika Arora, her mother Joyce, and her sister Amrita, released a joint statement expressing their profound shock at his passing. The statement read, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss. And we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect."

The Bandra police team arrived at the scene promptly and transported Mehta to a hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. Before his death, Mehta had reportedly contacted Malaika and Amrita, expressing that he was "sick and tired," although further details were not provided.

At the time of the incident, Malaika Arora’s mother was present in their sixth-floor flat. The exact reasons behind Mehta’s actions are still unclear. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) Raj Tilak Roushan indicated that, on the surface, the case appears to be a suicide. He mentioned that the police are investigating the incident thoroughly and adhering to standard operating procedures.

Police officials are recording statements from Mehta’s relatives and residents of the building, conducting an inspection of the scene, and collecting evidence, including CCTV footage. An autopsy is currently underway.

A source told a newswire that some believe Mehta’s death might not have been a suicide but rather an accident, noting that he had no known ailments. The last rites are scheduled to be held at a crematorium in Santacruz around 11 am on Thursday, September 12.

In the wake of this incident, Malaika Arora’s former husband, actor and producer Arbaaz Khan, visited the residence. Among those who visited the family were Arbaaz Khan’s parents, Salim and Salma Khan, his brother Sohail, Malaika’s son Arhaan Khan, her former boyfriend actor Arjun Kapoor, and producer Ritesh Sidhwani. Also present were Arbaaz Khan’s stepmother Helen, his sister Alvira Agnihotri, Sohail Khan’s former wife Seema Sajdeh, and actors Kim Sharma and Shibani Dandekar. (With PTI inputs)