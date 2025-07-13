Sibi Kuttappan Interview: Meet The Jackson Of Kerala Who Moonwalked Into Malayalam Cinema

Sibi Kuttappan, more popularly known as Sibi Jackson, has long been a stage performer known for his stunning Michael Jackson tributes across Kerala. But it was the film Moonwalk, directed by AK Vinod, that finally gave him a spotlight on the silver screen - and the transformation from stage artist to film actor has been nothing short of life-changing.

Sibi played Sura, the protagonist in Moonwalk, a film that drew inspiration from the global dance legend Michael Jackson and focused on the life of a passionate dancer from humble beginnings. With its release on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, Moonwalk received considerable appreciation, and Sibi's electrifying climax dance drew standing ovations.

From Stage to Screen

Sibi's journey to Moonwalk began through a stage performance. It was Jomit Chettan who noticed his act on a television show and introduced him to director AK Vinod. Despite initial fear about acting and portraying such a demanding character, Sibi auditioned and landed the role.

"I was scared when I heard the role was about performing as Michael Jackson," Sibi recalled in an interview with ETV Bharat. He then added, "But Vinod sir and scriptwriter Sunil Chettan gave me so much encouragement. That gave me the courage to say yes."

Who is Sura?

Sura, the character Sibi portrayed, is a construction worker with has a deep-seated passion for dance. The film delves into how Sura suppresses pain and neglect, expressing himself only through dance moves. Sibi says the role resonated with many who've faced marginalisation or been underestimated.

"There is not a single person in this world who hasn't felt neglected," he said, adding, "Sura reflects those struggles. He's everyone's story."

Sura's connection to real-life rapper Vedan was also acknowledged, as both characters use art to express emotional pain: Vedan through rap, and Sura through dance.

Kerala's Sibi Jackson (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Learning to Act

Though Sibi had long been imitating Jackson's moonwalk and spins, the film required him to master breakdancing and acting, which is no easy feat for someone with no formal background. "I was afraid of acting. We had three months of training in acting, dance, and even language," he said.

Learning Trivandrum slang was a particular challenge for the Chalakudy native. "Being from Thrissur, I would accidentally use Namboodiri dialect," he laughed, adding, "Everyone used to tease me for it."

The Unforgettable Climax

The film's climax where Sura delivers a breathtaking solo performance was one of the most memorable moments for Sibi. "At first, I didn't think I could do it. But once I felt the rhythm in my body, I just fell into the zone. I became Jackson." He said the set design, lighting, and guidance from choreographer Sreejith Master made the performance one he will never forget.

Mentors and Blessings

Sibi credits his artistic growth to mentors like Kalabhavan Jayan, Rakesh Master, and Jayan Chettan. He emotionally recalls how a random comment from a shop visitor about Jackson changed his life trajectory. "I think of that man as someone sent by God," he said.

He fondly remembers performing for the first time with Rakesh Master, joining Jayan Chettan's team, and how Jayan gave him his first singing break. "If it weren't for him, I wouldn't be known today," Sibi said.

Sibi Kuttappan, aka Sibi Jackson (Photo: Special Arrangement)

If Kalabhavan Mani Were Alive…

Sibi expressed a deep wish that Kalabhavan Mani lived long enough to see his performances. "I was too scared to ever approach him directly, though I saw him often in Chalakudy," he said, adding, "I believe he would have supported me. But fate had other plans."

Challenges on Stage

Despite his polished stage persona, Sibi has faced many hurdles, from ripped shoe soles mid-performance, dancing without key costume pieces, to even performing on sandy stages. "Once, I had to moonwalk with half a sole. I don't even know how I pulled it off," he recalled.

Sibi Kuttappan, more popularly known as Sibi Jackson (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Dreams Beyond Kerala

Now recognised across Kerala thanks to Moonwalk, Sibi's dreams have expanded. "My biggest ambition is still to perform Jackson's style in America," he said. He further added: "But now, I also want to act more. If I get another film offer, I'm ready."

Despite the fame, Sibi still works at a watch shop in Chalakudy and practices dance on Sundays. His family: mother, sister, and brother, continues to support him in his dreams.

Moonwalk might have been Sibi's debut, but it has paved the way for a journey he hopes will go far beyond Chalakudy - and maybe even to Hollywood.