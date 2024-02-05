Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda Wish Abhishek Bachchan on His Birthday with Throwback Pictures

Hyderabad: Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda wished Abhishek Bachchan as the actor turned 48 today. They also exchanged old photos of the actor alongwith heartfelt wishes on the special day.

Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his big day on February 05. Marking the special day, Shweta, the actor's elder sister, shared a childhood snapshot to wish him on Tuesday. Following her, Junior Bachchan's niece Navya sent her best wishes to 'everyone's favourite person'.

As Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his birthday, his sister and Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan took to social media to write a beautiful greeting for him. She shared a childhood photo with him and wrote, "It’s not - if you know you know; it’s only you know and I know 🤍 😂 it’s your Big Day Little brother - hope you enjoy the song 😆😉😘 love you."

Navya Naveli Nanda, Abhishek's niece and Shweta's daughter, posted an old snapshot of the Ghoomer star on her Instagram stories just minutes ago. The photo also included little Navya and her brother Agastya Nanda. She captioned the throwback photo as, "Happy birthday to everyone's favourite, especially mine (red heart emoji)."

Talking about the actor, he was born into the Bachchan family in 1976, to iconic entertainers Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. He has been in several critically acclaimed films and has received widespread recognition for his performances. His film career continues with a solid slate of upcoming projects.

Bachchan's acting prowess will be on full display in the highly anticipated Gulab Jamun (2024), which is helmed by Anurag Kashyap. The film promises a gripping plot combined with Kashyap's signature storytelling technique. Apart from him, director Maneesh Sharma, known for his dynamic and action films, will once again partner with Abhishek for the fourth installment of the Dhoom franchise, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.