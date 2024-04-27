Amid Breakup Rumours, Shruti Haasan Seeks Advice from Father Kamal in Inimel Jamming Session

Shruti Haasan's latest music video Inimel, produced by her father Kamal Haasan, captivates audiences. The behind-the-scenes video showcases their heartwarming father-daughter bond while rumours swirl about her breakup with long-time partner Santanu Hazarika.

Hyderabad: Actor-singer Shruti Haasan and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest music video Inimel, produced by Shruti's father, legendary actor Kamal Haasan, has taken the social media world by storm. The makers have now released the behind-the-scenes video, offering a glimpse into the father-daughter duo's conversation.

In the video, Kamal Haasan shares his wealth of experience with Shruti, who in turn, questions him about the lesser-known aspects of his life as an actor. Their lively jamming session has been garnering a lot of attention, with Shruti seeking advice from her father on how to mould herself. In the heartwarming conversation, Kamal Haasan reveals his paternal side, recounting fond memories of his childhood and the film industry. The session is not only endearing, but also imparts valuable lessons on maintaining a strong, loving relationship between father and daughter.

Amidst the excitement surrounding the Inimel video, Shruti Haasan has been making headlines for her rumoured breakup with her long-time partner, doodle artist and illustrator Santanu Hazarika. Although Shruti has chosen to remain silent on the matter, her spokesperson stated to a newswire regarding the breakup, mentioning that she will no longer comment on her personal life.

The rumours of their separation began circulating when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and Shruti deleted their photos from her social media feed. Shruti and Santanu have been dating each other for four years and have reportedly been living together.

