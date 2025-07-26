ETV Bharat / entertainment

'It's Rare To Share Screen With So Many Superstars': Shruti Haasan Calls Rajinikanth Starrer Coolie A Special Project

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth teams up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the much-anticipated pan-India action movie Coolie, produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. Also featuring Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan, the film has already sparked major buzz with its promotional activities. Slated for a worldwide release on August 14, Coolie will be distributed in Telugu states by Asian Multiplex Pvt Ltd, led by D Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, Sunil Narang, and Bharat Narang. Ahead of the release, Shruti Haasan shared insights into her character and experience during a press meet.

What is your character like in Coolie?

- I consider it a blessing to work with Rajinikanth sir. It was a truly great experience. Personally, I felt very connected to my character in this film. I'm confident the audience will connect with it too, especially women. As a woman, I deeply related to it. My role carries a strong emotional arc. The director designed it beautifully.

There are rumours that you are playing Rajinikanth's daughter in the film. Is that true?

- No, not at all. I play the daughter of Sathyaraj sir.

With actors like Nagarjuna and Upendra in the film, how did it feel sharing screen space with so many big names?

- It was an amazing experience. I've worked with many actors before, but this was different. It's rare for an actor to share screen space with so many superstars in one film. This is a very special project.

What element of the story narrated by Lokesh Kanagaraj intrigued you the most?

- I actually met him regarding a music album. During that meeting, he surprisingly told me about this role. Lokesh sir's films are generally dark and action-packed, with guns and intensity. But this time, the strong female character he envisioned really impressed me. Both Rajinikanth sir's character and mine will resonate with family audiences.

Tell us about Nagarjuna's character.

- It's going to be phenomenal. For the first time, he's playing a villain. Telugu audiences are in for a big surprise.

Thoughts on director Lokesh Kanagaraj?

- He's a director with a very clear vision. He knows exactly what he wants. It's a joy working with him.

Do you have scenes with Aamir Khan?

- Yes, I do. Aamir Khan is a family friend. An important phase in my life is with Aamir's family. Working with Aamir is a very special experience.