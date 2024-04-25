Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika's Relationship Hits Rough Waters; Have They Broken Up?

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika's Relationship Hits Rough Waters; Have They Broken Up?

Speculation arises about the state of Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika's relationship as they unfollow each other on Instagram. Shruti's recent social media absence and cryptic note hint at possible relationship troubles, though neither party has confirmed anything officially.

Hyderabad: Trouble appears to be brewing in the romantic relationship between actor-singer Shruti Haasan and her doodle artist beau Santanu Hazarika. Despite their frequent appearances together on social media and at events, rumours of their relationship hitting a rough patch have been circulating. The couple unfollowing each other on Instagram, with Shruti removing their photos from her account, has only fueled the speculation.

The actor's recent temporary absence from social media has also raised eyebrows, as Shruti is usually quite active on Instagram, engaging with her fans and sharing videos on her stories. However, upon her return, she hinted at having undergone a period of self-reflection, and wrote in her Instagram Story, "It's been a crazy ride, learning so much about myself and about people." (sic)

Shruti and Shantanu, who were residing together for a while, are now living apart for a month, as suggested by a few reports. Although neither Shruti nor Santanu has officially confirmed the status of their relationship, it seems that things might not be going smoothly.

On the professional front, Shruti is gearing up to star alongside Adivi Sesh in the upcoming action drama, Dacoit: A Love Story, directed by Shaneil Deo. The film revolves around two estranged lovers who team up for a series of robberies. Additionally, rumours are circulating about her potential involvement in the films Toxic, starring Yash, and Coolie, featuring Rajinikanth, although official confirmations are pending.

