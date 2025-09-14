ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Was Left Alone On Cruise': Shriya Saran Reveals How A Blunder Sparked Her Love Story With Andrei Koscheev

Hyderabad: Actor Shriya Saran, who is enjoying the success of her latest film Mirai with Teja Sajja, recently revealed a touching anecdote about her life that left the audience both laughing and moved. Appearing on the most recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, the actor opened up about the unusual way she met her husband, Russian entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev.

Oftentimes, love stories happen unexpectedly, and for Shriya, it was with a travel blunder. "I had booked the wrong flight in the wrong month and was left alone on a cruise to the South of the Maldives, and that's where I met Andrei," she shared on the show.

Shriya Saran with her husband Andrei Koscheev (Photo: IANS)

Despite knowing nothing about each other at the time, the two bonded over shared experiences during the trip. Shriya went on to add with a laugh, "The first film of mine he ever watched was Drishyam, and he got scared after that."

Alongside Shriya on the show, her Mirai co-stars Teja Sajja, Jagapathi Babu, and Ritika Nayak were also present. The episode lived up to Kapil Sharma's trademark mix of humour and lighthearted chaos, with Teja jokingly describing Jagapathi Babu as a "romantic at heart" and the cast breaking into hilarious impressions of Rajinikanth's iconic dance moves.