'Was Left Alone On Cruise': Shriya Saran Reveals How A Blunder Sparked Her Love Story With Andrei Koscheev
Shriya Saran revealed on The Great Indian Kapil Show that a travel mishap in the Maldives led her to meet husband Andrei Koscheev.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 14, 2025 at 12:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Shriya Saran, who is enjoying the success of her latest film Mirai with Teja Sajja, recently revealed a touching anecdote about her life that left the audience both laughing and moved. Appearing on the most recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, the actor opened up about the unusual way she met her husband, Russian entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev.
Oftentimes, love stories happen unexpectedly, and for Shriya, it was with a travel blunder. "I had booked the wrong flight in the wrong month and was left alone on a cruise to the South of the Maldives, and that's where I met Andrei," she shared on the show.
Despite knowing nothing about each other at the time, the two bonded over shared experiences during the trip. Shriya went on to add with a laugh, "The first film of mine he ever watched was Drishyam, and he got scared after that."
Alongside Shriya on the show, her Mirai co-stars Teja Sajja, Jagapathi Babu, and Ritika Nayak were also present. The episode lived up to Kapil Sharma's trademark mix of humour and lighthearted chaos, with Teja jokingly describing Jagapathi Babu as a "romantic at heart" and the cast breaking into hilarious impressions of Rajinikanth's iconic dance moves.
About Shriya And Andrei's Journey
Shriya and Andrei's chance meeting in the Maldives turned into a lasting bond. After dating for a while, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at her Lokhandwala residence in March 2018. In 2021, they welcomed their daughter Radha, who often features in the family moments Shriya shares on social media.
Andrei Koscheev, apart from being Shriya's biggest supporter, is a successful entrepreneur and sports enthusiast. He was honoured with the Best Young Entrepreneur Award in 2015 and has also competed in tennis at the national level.
Shriya's Projects
On the professional front, Shriya was last seen in a special appearance in Retro, the Tamil romantic action thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj and starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde. She is now enjoying the success of the Telugu fantasy action film Mirai, helmed by Karthik Gattamneni. The film, which was released on September 12, features Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Ritika Nayak, and Jayaram in key roles.
READ MORE