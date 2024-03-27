Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz's Psychological Thriller Kartam Bhugtam to Release on THIS Date

Makers of the upcoming psychological thriller Kartam Bhugtam have announced its release date. The Soham P Shah directorial stars Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo and Aksha Pardasany.

Hyderabad: Actor-director Shreyas Talpade's psychological thriller film Kartam Bhugtam is set to hit the silver screens on May 17, as announced by the makers on Wednesday. The movie, directed by Soham P Shah, who is renowned for films like Kaal and Luck, also features actors like Vijay Raaz, Madhoo, and Aksha Pardasany.

Taking to Instagram, Shreyas announced the thriller and wrote in the caption, "Continuing to count my blessings as I announce my 4th release of the year. 'KARTAM BHUGTAM - what goes around, comes around,' a psychological thriller from the director of KAAL & LUCK, SOHAM P. SHAH, produced by GANDHAR FILMS & STUDIO PVT. LTD., All set for a theatrical release on May 17th, 2024, IN CINEMAS PAN INDIA in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. 2024 has truly been a blessing. Thank you for your continued support. (sic)"

Described as a captivating cinematic journey that will captivate audiences, Kartam Bhugtam delves into the profound connections between astrology and karma, illustrating the repercussions of each action, in line with the age-old Hindi saying 'Jaise karoge, waise bharoge' (As you sow, so shall you reap).

Speaking about the film, Shreyas Talpade stated that Kartam Bhugtam encapsulates a timeless truth - what goes around, comes around. The enigmatic essence lies in the unpredictable nature of when and how karma unfolds. The title itself intrigued Shreyas, promising a narrative as intriguing as its name. The film, to be released in multiple languages, is bankrolled by Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd.

